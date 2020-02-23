Collision sends two to hospital

SEABROOK, N.H. — Police are still investigating what caused two motor vehicles to collide on Route 107, leaving both drivers in the hospital with serious injuries on Friday.
The accident, involving a 2015 Ford Focus and a 2006 Buick Lacrosse, took place around 2:45 p.m. near New Zealand Road and the east end of Weare Road, according to State Police.
Robert Snow, 58, of Seabrook, was identified as the driver of the Ford Focus, and Benjamin Lavigne, 39, of Newmarket, was identified as the driver of the Buick Lacrosse.
Snow was reportedly traveling northbound, while Lavigne was driving southbound. Based on the initial investigation, police believe Snow crossed the yellow centerline and struck Lavigne's vehicle, head-on.
Snow and Lavigne each sustained serious bodily injuries and were transported to Portsmouth Regional Hospital for care.
Due to the seriousness of the crash, Seabrook Police Department requested that the New Hampshire State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit assist with the investigation.
Troopers from the Troop A barracks, as well as Seabrook Fire and EMS, also responded to the scene.
The area of Weare Road was closed for approximately four hours while authorities conducted an investigation Friday.
It is unclear why Snow crossed the centerline, police said in a statement. Anyone that may have further information related to this collision, or who witnessed this collision, is encouraged to call Trooper Andrew Wilensky at 603-223-8715 or email him at Andrew.Wilensky@dos.nh.gov.
