GLOUCESTER — A U.S. District Court jury has found that the city of Gloucester and its controversial former police chief did not violate the rights of two officers who alleged that they faced harassment and retaliation over their military reserve service.
Clifford Alves and Troy Simoes had filed suit against the city, the Police Department, and former police Chief Leonard Campanello, in 2018, alleging that they had been wrongly blamed for leaking information about a police misconduct investigation, and that they had been singled out for harsher treatment over their need for time off to perform military reserve duty. Alves was a member of the Army Reserves and Simoes had been a Coast Guard reservist until he resigned, he alleged, under pressure.
By the time the case went to trial last Monday, March 27, only the claims under the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act (USERRA), a law that protects workers from discrimination based on their service, were still in play, following the dismissal of other counts during the lengthy pre-trial proceedings in the case.
By Wednesday, a jury had rejected those claims as well and found that neither the city nor Campanello had violated the two men's USERRA rights.
Richard Chambers, who represented both officers, said they were disappointed with the jury's verdict.
"They didn't hear the whole story," Chambers said, referring to court rulings restricting the lawyers from referencing any of the details of what led to Campanello's departure or the scandal. "We were fighting with one hand tied behind our back," Chambers said.
The case, Chambers said, had survived motions to dismiss and motions for summary judgment, as well as two motions by the city for a directed verdict (in which a judge takes the case from the jury and enters a ruling based on the law).
He said while he believes Judge Page Kelley was fair in her rulings, there may be a motion to set aside the jury verdict or an appeal.