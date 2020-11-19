Trial underway over use of Federal Street condo

SALEM — After more than four years, a lawsuit over the conversion of a commercial space on Federal Street into housing has made its way to trial.
The lawsuit seeks to overturn a 2016 Salem Zoning Board of Appeals decision that allows Richard Jagolta to convert the first floor unit of 107 Federal St., which is zoned commercial, to a residential use. The suit was filed in August 2016 by attorney John Carr on behalf of residents of the Federal Street neighborhood.
The trial got underway Monday in Salem Superior Court with opening remarks from both sides and a visit to the property. It resumed Tuesday and Wednesday with testimony, much of which focused on issues like parking and the possibility that Jagolta could use the space as a short-term rental, something he has done in the past with other property he owns.
The three-story Victorian building at 107 Federal St. has housed two residential units and a commercial space for decades. There was a grocery store there until 1995, when it became a florist shop. In 2005, the space was used as a design studio and art gallery.
In 2014, the zoning board approved a real estate consulting office to operate on the first floor. But the neighborhood, represented by Carr, appealed the decision, arguing that the space's commercial use expired through several years of inactivity. Ultimately, that lawsuit ended with a settlement just before heading to trial, Carr said in court this week.
Jagolta bought the first-floor unit for $107,000 in 2016.
In an interview in 2017, Jagolta said he felt the neighborhood, having just successfully shut down a commercial use on the first floor, would support the unit flipping to residential instead.
But that wasn't the case. After the neighbors appealed, Jagolta leased the space to Salem witch Lori Bruno for use as a chapel.
"The state law exempts houses of worship and educational institutions from zoning laws," Jagolta said at the time. "We'll see how things work for Lori and what happens with the lawsuit."
In his opening statement, Carr reiterated that the commercial space before 2014, when the neighbors appealed its use as a real estate consulting office, was virtually dormant in its later years.
"You'll hear overwhelming testimony from people with first-hand knowledge that that was the case from 2007 to Mr. (Rodney) Sinclair's petition on April 30, 2014, some seven years later," he said.
Orestes Brown, an attorney representing Jagolta, said the approved residential use "is completely more in keeping with this neighborhood, which the court is going to see consists entirely of single- and multi-family residential units."
"The plaintiffs need to show that they have been affected by this residential special permit of Mr. Jagolta's in a way that's special and different from that of the general community, that they're incurring some particularized harm," Brown said this week. "They haven't really asserted any real facts, how it is they'd be specially affected by this."
The appeal was led by Federal Street resident Jane Arlander. In her testimony on Tuesday, Arlander said she was "aggrieved by the fact that a special permit was given to actually change the number of residential units from two to three."
She noted the area is "residential two-family" zoning, so the city allowing a building to add a third housing unit would create a precedent leading to other property owners doing the same in their pieces of the McIntire Historic District. The neighborhood includes some of the city's highest-valued and historic homes, including mansions once owned by the earliest city leaders, ship owners and other notable residents.
"I'm aggrieved by the increased competition, parking, that'll be imposed on my neighborhood," Arlander said. "I'm also aggrieved by the increased traffic congestion. I'm aggrieved personally by the diminished quality of life as a result of the special permit."
But when cross-examined by Brown, Arlander explained that this is happening already. She was asked if it's "fair to say there are a number of three-family or more buildings" within several blocks of 107 Federal St.
"Yes, there are a number of three-family or more buildings," Arlander said.
"Is the trend in your neighborhood to eliminate business uses and convert to residential?" Brown asked.
"The trend is to take some of the larger residential units, which housed either one or two families ... and divide them up into smaller units," Arlander said. "We've never had a lot of businesses in the neighborhood."
The trial will resume Thursday and is expected to last several days.
