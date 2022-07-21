PEABODY — Northeast Arc received $100,000 to upgrade its facilities as part of a new social enterprise capital grant from the state.
The grant was awarded to the Arc and eight other nonprofits at the organization’s ArcWorks site on Foster Street in Peabody Wednesday morning.
The $3 million in grants were given to nonprofits that create economic growth in low-income communities by employing underserved populations, and will be used by these organizations to buy or renovate buildings and purchase new equipment for their programs.
The Arc will use its portion of the money to upgrade and repair parts of the Foster Street building, including replacing its wheelchair ramp and a kiln that is used in the Arc’s pottery studio. This will expand the Arc’s product lines, as will a silk screen that will also be purchased through the grant.
Mike Kennealy, the state secretary of housing and economic development, said Wednesday that these grants will help create a more equitable and accessible economy.
“What this work will do is give everybody their chance to compete,” Kennealy said. “Because of these programs, this money, a lot of people are going to get on that field and compete in ways you probably couldn’t do before.”
The Arc provides vocational and employment opportunities for people with intellectual disabilities, along with other support to help them and their families thrive. Participants can create art to be sold through the Arc’s painting company, Shine Jewelry Studio, a small product production company, pottery studio and chair caning studio, and take part in other skills-based workshops.
“Social enterprise provides opportunities for people to earn a paycheck, while enhancing their skills and doing what they love,” said Northeast Arc CEO and President Jo Ann Simons. “Paul, one of our jewelers from Shine, now works in a local jewelry business. Over 30 people from our Breaking Grounds Cafe have found employment in food and hospitality businesses.”
She said funding like this and partnerships between communities and state leaders has made the world a better place for people like her 43-year-old son, who has Down syndrome.
“He lives and works on Cape Cod. He lives in his own home, he doesn’t have any roommates or staff,” Simons said. “But this is no longer unusual because the government, philanthropy and our communities have seen that people with disabilities have potential, and see them as individuals.”
Gloucester resident Elizabeth Chaisson takes part in the Arc’s painting and pottery programs, and sold her first piece — three pink paintings of flowers — to a woman who hung them in her young daughter’s bedroom.
“I like hanging out with my friends here and getting to know them,” Chaisson said.
She urged people to support organizations like the Arc.
“People who have disabilities need to work more than what they’re getting,” she said.
Craig Welton, chief development officer for the Arc and Ward 1 city councilor in Peabody, said these opportunities are valuable for people with disabilities and the communities they live and work in.
“Historically, people haven’t really fully realized the potential of people with disabilities,” Welton said. “So by having these social enterprises, by having places where we can welcome the community in, they can truly fully understand and appreciate that everybody with a disability has a lot to contribute.”
Other nonprofits that were awarded grants are the Boston-based organizations Level Ground Mixed Martial Arts, More Than Words and College Bound Dorchester, along with Roca in Chelsea, GAAMHA Inc. in Gardner, ServiceNet in Hatfield, UTEC in Lowell and Building Audacity in Lynn.
Contact Caroline Enos at CEnos@northofboston.com and follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.