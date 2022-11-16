Steve Rosenthal, who recently made his second $1 million gift to the Northeast Arc, gets a high five from J.J. Millard, of Peabody, while visiting the Greater Beverly YMCA to see the organization’s Water Wise program in action. Pictured from left: J.J.’s father John Millard, J.J., his mother Joanna Millard, Rosenthal and Jo Ann Simons, president & CEO Northeast Arc.