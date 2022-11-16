A Boston businessman has donated $1 million to Northeast Arc — again.
Steven P. Rosenthal, who lives in Marblehead and is the chairman of the real estate private equity firm West Shore LLC, pledged the donation to support the Arc’s Changing Lives Fund.
That fund works to “support innovation, positive disruption and workforce solutions” for people with disabilities, according to a statement from the Arc. It was established back in 2017 when Rosenthal gave his first $1 million donation to the Arc, the largest single donation the organization had received up until then.
That first donation was a “game-changer,” said Jo Ann Simons, president and CEO of the Arc.
“Since that time, Steve has been actively engaged with the Northeast Arc and has challenged us to look beyond what we are currently doing and find new and exciting opportunities,” Simons said in the statement. “This second $1 million gift solidifies his belief in what we are doing to change lives for people with disabilities and their families every day.”
This money will support the Arc’s new Pathways to Opportunities workforce investment program, help more people access the agency’s services, and continue initiatives like the ArcTank, a competition where people can pitch ideas for creating positive disruption in the field of disability services for a chance to receive funding for the project.
ArcTank, modeled after the TV show Shark Tank, was launched in 2017 thanks to Rosenthal’s first donation. The competition has since given out more than $850,000 in awards.
Rosenthal received his bachelor's degree from Harvard and a law degree from Boston University. He practiced corporate law for 25 years and was co-managing director at Mintz Levin Cohn Ferris Glovsky and Popeo. He was also the president and CEO at Northland Investment Corporation and has volunteered as a trustee of the Loomis Chaffee School, the Ruderman Family Foundation, National Board of Directors of AIPAC and at the Massachusetts Convention Center Authority.
Rosenthal doesn’t have a personal connection to disability himself. But he urges others to support the Arc and organizations like it.
“I firmly believe that a community that provides for people with disabilities is a community where everyone can grow and flourish,” Rosenthal said in the statement. “I have been incredibly impressed with the work that Jo Ann and her team have done with my initial donation, and I am confident Northeast Arc will continue to be innovative with these additional funds.”
