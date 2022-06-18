DANVERS — The Massachusetts Department of Developmental Services Northeast Region hosted an Assistive Technology Fair on June 14 at the Northeast Arc’s Center for Linking Lives at the Liberty Tree Mall.
For the afternoon, visitors were able to learn about and try assistive technology products from each vendor, including remote support technology to enable independent living for people with disabilities; devices to aid in communication; tools and technology to assist in cooking; and adaptive gaming technology. They could also tour the Arc’s own assistive technology lending library.
Exhibitors included Xbox Adaptive Gaming, June Oven, Tovala Oven, Level Up Home Automation, and MIT Open Learning, among others.