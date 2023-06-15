BEVERLY — It might’ve been the smallest graduating class of any area high school. But it’s hard to imagine a bigger accomplishment than the one pulled off by Northshore Recovery High School’s Class of 2023.
Seven students received their diplomas on Wednesday from Northshore Recovery, the Beverly-based school for students with a diagnosed substance use disorder. The graduation, held at the Second Congregational Church in Beverly, was the 16th for the school, which opened as the state’s first recovery school in 2006.
“Although there’s only seven of them, they are small but mighty,” Principal Michelle Lipinski said in her opening remarks.
As is the tradition for the school, each graduate was introduced by a teacher or staff member and then given the opportunity to speak about their experiences and how the school helped put them on a positive path.
The graduates were Mikey Candelora of Swampscott; Alexandra Dean of Salem; Brady Dempsey of Haverhill; Brennan Donohue of Wakefield; Joseph Gibney of Beverly; Joseph Lahr of Dover, New Hampshire; and Emily Marchant of Methuen.
Candelora said he ended up at Northshore Recovery because he was facing “serious consequences” if he didn’t. He plans to attend North Shore Community College and wants to become an entrepreneur.
“I didn’t give up hope about anything,” he said.
Dean said she had been through more than 10 schools and was failing almost every class before arriving at Northshore Recovery.
“The staff welcomed me with open arms and they accepted me for who I am, which I will never forget,” she said. “All I can say is, if I can do it you can too.”
Dempsey said he benefitted from the smaller classes and one-on-one support. He has already been certified to inspect vehicles in Massachusetts and is dream is to become a mechanic.
“Knowing that if anything happened I had people to talk to made it easier on my mental health,” he said.
Donohue said his addiction “completely controlled my life” when he arrived at Northshore Recovery two years ago.
“I can’t believe this day is finally here,” he said. “There was a point where I didn’t think I was going to make it out of high school, so this day is surreal.”
“I didn’t have the textbook high school experience,” he added, “but I still had quite a high school experience which I learned how to appreciate over time.”
Gibney said the “kindness” of the teachers and staff helped him through “multiple hardships” in his life. He said he plans to work with his father as a laborer and carpenter apprentice and become a master carpenter by age 30.
“No matter what I’ll land on my feet,” he said. “I always do.”
Lahr said Northshore Recovery was the only school where he didn’t “collide with every single teacher.”
“I never felt like a crackhead,” he said. “I felt like a human.”
Lahr said he has been free of opiates for three months and has realized “my life is not as bad as my brain convinced me.”
Marchant said the teachers and staff provided support when she give birth to her daughter two years ago. She thanked them for “helping me turn my life around and become the woman and mother I am today.”
The ceremony also included the presentation of scholarships to students; guest speaker State Sen. Joan Lovely, D-Salem; keynote speaker Angel DeLeon, a former staff member at the school; and remarks by Lipinski and Northshore Education Consortium Executive Director Francine Rosenberg. Also in attendance was Franklin, the school’s emotional support dog.
