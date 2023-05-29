The Northshoremen Barbershop Chorus was recently awarded the “Most Improved Chorus” award at the Northeastern District division competition in Hyannis. Performing two pieces of classic barbershop-style music, “Sentimental Journey” and “Ain’t Misbehavin’,” the local men’s choral group now is qualified to compete at the district competition this October in Linden, New Hampshire.
With roughly 30 members under the direction of former music director Steve O’Connell, of Danvers, the group attributes its improvement to hard work, masterful directing, enthusiastic audiences, and a deep, shared love for the unique and nostalgic sound of barbershop music.
O’Connell has recently retired as music director after a long and fruitful history of leading the Northshoremen thus far.
“He knows barbershop very, very well and he knows how to get what’s needed out of the chorus,” said Irv Orloff, of Peabody, the Northshoremen’s vice Ppresident of Music and Performance.
Having won the “Most Improved Chorus” award once before in 2019, the singers strive to continue bettering their performances both for audiences and each other.
“The guys really study their music, trying to get that ‘unit sound’ that’s so important to making the chorus sound good,” explained O’Connell. “We credit (the award) to hard work — but also fun! We came for the music but stayed for the friendships.”
“One of the things that keeps most barbershoppers going is the camaraderie of the people they sing with,” said Orloff. “And our audiences really love it. That’s another reason most of us sing — to listen to the audience tapping their feet, snapping their fingers, and to actually see some of them singing along with us.”
The Essex County Four, a quartet made up of members of the Northshoremen, also qualified for the district competition in Linden, New Hampshire, after receiving its highest contest score ever. The quartet is O’Connell; Irwin Cohen, of Salem; Charlie Coogan, of Danvers; and Michael Klein, of Beverly, who performed renditions of “Nevertheless” and “Up a Lazy River”.
“We love getting out into the community and sharing our gift of song with folks all over,” said O’Connell. “We’ve played at places like Yankee Homecoming in Newburyport, the Topsfield Fair, and the Danvers Summer Concert Series. But among the things we love the most is when we go into the schools and play, for example, at Danvers Public Schools’ a capella night. We come with a financial gift to help with their music programs, and we just enjoy giving back to the community and listening to their beautiful voices.”
The Northshoremen rehearse at 7 p.m. every Wednesday at All Saints Episcopal Church in Danvers. Always looking to grow, the group encourages potentially interested singers of any age or ability to attend.
“If you love to sing, come on down and give it a try. You don’t need to know how to read music, so don’t let that intimidate you because there’s so many different ways to learn,” said O’Connell. “We’re very supportive of each other, so we’re always willing to help.”
The Northshoremen will perform at the Salem Arts Festival, June 4, at 11 a.m. in Derby Square in Salem.
