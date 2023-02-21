DANVERS — Brendan Norton is stepping down as principal of Holten Richmond Middle School in Danvers.
Norton notified parents of his impending resignation in an email Tuesday. He will leave the role at the end of his contract on June 30, he said in the email.
“The past year and a half have been an incredible experience for me and I have enjoyed being a part of the Danvers community,” Norton wrote. “I feel positive about the work we have done over his time, but after 10 years as an administrator, I feel like this is the right time to take my career in a different direction.
“I have two young children and the responsibilities of this position have made it difficult for me to be as dedicated to my family as I would like to be,” he continued.
Norton left his role as assistant principal at Parker Middle School in Reading to become Holten Richmond’s principal in summer 2021, replacing Adam Federico, who moved up to lead Danvers High School.
Norton announced his planned resignation Tuesday to give the district enough time to find “the best possible replacement,” he said.
He also thanked families for welcoming him into Danvers’ community.
“I have really appreciated the opportunity to be the principal at Holten Richmond Middle School,” he said. “It is a great school with a wonderful student body.”
