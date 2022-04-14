SALEM — As Michael Givens finished notarizing the document he’d been handed by John Donovan Sr., “there was this almost unusual celebration,” Givens recalled Wednesday.
“He made this excited motion with only his hands and his arms,” Givens continued from the Salem Superior Court witness stand, demonstrating with raised forearms and fists moving up and down.
“I’ve never seen a person celebrate after notarizing a document,” said Givens, a former manager at the People’s United Bank branch in Hamilton and notary public.
That same day, Sept. 12, 2016, Givens’ notarization would appear on some of the 25 documents filed with the Essex Registry of Deeds — documents prosecutors say were forged.
Givens, who now lives in Cleveland, Ohio, was called by the prosecution Wednesday in the case against Donovan Sr., a one-time multi-millionaire “business guru” and MIT professor from Hamilton.
Donovan Sr., 80, is facing charges of forgery, attempted larceny and witness intimidation in what prosecutors allege was an attempt to swindle his son’s widow and children out of their home and millions of dollars, as well as get out from under a nearly $5 million judgment that his children had obtained.
Givens provided notary services for customers of the bank, so when Donovan Sr. first appeared, on Sept. 6, 2016, with a document to be notarized, Givens checked his identification and verified that he had an account there, then was asked to notarize something.
The transaction was recorded in his notary journal.
But when prosecutor Jack Dawley showed Givens the document with his notary stamp on it, there was something that hadn’t been there when he stamped it, he testified.
“We don’t notarize documents that have whiteout, alterations, crossouts, things of that nature,” he testified as he looked at the page where something had been covered over. “I would ask to have a new copy furnished if it had some sort of alteration,” Givens said.
He wouldn’t have notarized the document with whiteout on it, he said.
He was shown another document, this one notarized on Sept. 12, 2016. It contained a page and a half of text. Half of the second page was blank. The signatures, and his notary stamp, appeared on the third page. None of the pages were numbered, Givens pointed out, “which is kind of unusual.”
The document he was shown in court was a will codicil. But Givens said he doesn’t recall having notarized a codicil.
Would he have notarized a codicil with a date nearly 3½ years earlier, from 2013, Dawley asked.
“That’s a good question,” said Givens.
“Were you aware John (Donovan) III was dead?” Dawley asked. He was not.
“Would that have changed the way you scrutinized the document?” Dawley asked.
“Yes,” Givens testified. “We wouldn’t have ... notarized that.”
Prosecutors allege that Donovan Sr. used Givens and other notaries to stamp documents, which he then used to create forged deeds, mortgages, and a will codicil.
John Donovan III had died more than a year earlier, in April 2015.
Dawley showed Givens the page with just the signatures on it. He asked Givens to look closely at the signature purporting to be that of John Donovan III.
As he looked closely, Givens noticed that the ink “looks printed. There’s an outline around the letters. It looks like it’s printed on the paper.”
“There’s something very peculiar about that,” Givens said.
In a separate development, an Appeals Court panel on Wednesday upheld a temporary restraining order barring Donovan Sr. from accessing a trust that he is a beneficiary of while a lower court decides whether to allow the trust to be used to pay a judgment in another court case.
Jennifer Brining sued Donovan Sr. after discovering that the funds she had invested in a startup in which he’d become involved, called “Send It Later,” had largely gone toward supporting Donovan Sr.’s wealthy lifestyle.
