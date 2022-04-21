SALEM — The only time Robert Clocher generally pulls out his notary stamp, he testified, is when he is notarizing a document related to his work at a Salem funeral home. He does it so infrequently that he stopped keeping a notary journal, he acknowledged.
But 20 years ago, he testified, he’d been approached by John Donovan Sr. to notarize some documents for him and his son, John Donovan III, at the son’s business, the Manchester Athletic Club.
“Other than Mr. Donovan, I have not notarized for anyone other than my own company,” Clocher testified on Wednesday at the forgery trial of Donovan Sr., 80, of Hamilton.
He couldn’t recall what he’d notarized back in 2002. But a few years ago, in July 2016, Clocher got a call from Donovan Sr., asking him if he’d sign an affidavit that would then be notarized. “I had skimmed it and saw that it stated that I notarized documents,” Clocher testified.
Clocher agreed, and the two went to a bank, where an employee notarized that statement.
Prosecutor Jack Dawley began to show Clocher documents — the same documents Donovan Sr. is accused of forging or causing to be forged and filed at the Essex South Registry of Deeds in September 2016.
“My signature is here but that’s not my signature,” Clocher testified as Dawley showed him the first of many of the 25 documents filed in one day.
“It’s in blue ink,” Clocher explained. “I only do legal documents in black,” because blue doesn’t copy.
There were initials in a circle, but the “R” looked more like a “P,” Clocher pointed out, “and it’s missing my raised seal.”
Over and over, as Clocher was handed documents by Dawley, he offered the same reaction: None of them bore his actual signature or the raised stamp.
There were other issues — his initials would appear on some documents on blank pages or on the backs of pages, something he wouldn’t do, he testified.
It was only when they got to exhibit 14 — the affidavit that Clocher had been asked to sign on that July day six years ago, that he saw his own signature.
But he also saw handwriting scribbled into a blank area of the document, something he didn’t recall seeing at the time. It referred to “attachments.”
“Was anything attached to that affidavit?” Dawley asked Clocher.
“No,” he responded.
“Would you have signed without knowing what was attached?” the prosecutor asked.
“No, I would not,” Clocher answered.
Defense lawyer Robert Strasnick had just a few questions for Clocher, getting him to concede that he does not know who put the handwritten language on the document he signed in 2016.
Strasnick also introduced a photo of Clocher taken with Donovan in the funeral home’s conference room on the day they had it notarized.
It was one of a number of photos Strasnick has sought to admit as evidence in the trial.
Earlier in the morning, jurors heard from Vermont lawyer Thomas Hayes, who said Donovan Sr. had reached out to him concerning that state’s “death with dignity” law in 2013.
Donovan III had been considering his options at the time. Hayes arranged for a meeting with a doctor.
Strasnick showed him a photo of Donovan III, his hair lost to cancer treatment, in the waiting room with Hayes. Donovan Sr. had taken it.
Hayes had also suggested videotaping it, which Donovan Sr. did. “It would create a good record to establish the critical elements of the statute,” Hayes testified during questioning by Strasnick.
But Hayes also told jurors that his only interactions with Donovan III ended when he did not go through with an assisted suicide.
Dawley showed him a will codicil that referred to Hayes.
Hayes said the first time he saw the document was when an attorney approached him.
Instead, Hayes worked with Donovan Sr. in establishing “Send it Later,” introducing him to a couple, Romano and Nancy Formichella.
Another witness on Wednesday, Beverly lawyer Miranda Siemasko, testified that had documents not been discovered and flagged by a title examiner preparing for the sale of nearly 300 acres of conservation land, there would have been multiple implications.
It would have established Donovan Sr.’s wife, Linda, as the owner of the land. It would have discharged a mortgage owed by Donovan Sr. on part of the land.
It also would have established a $4.8 million mortgage to Donovan’s landscaper, meaning that any proceeds from the sale to the Trust for Public Lands would have gone to the landscaper and not Donovan III’s widow and children.
But when Dawley later asked Siemasko how she ensured that the deal would take place in spite of the documents, she began to answer, “We recorded an order from the arbitrator,” before an objection from Strasnick cut her off.
After that, there was what appeared to be a tense exchange between Judge Salim Tabit and the prosecutors and defense lawyer at the side of the judge’s bench.
At the start of the trial, Tabit had warned that he would not allow the case to turn into a “proxy” fight related to lengthy civil litigation between Donovan’s children and himself. The arbitrator that Siemasko mentioned was overseeing much of that litigation.
After the jurors were sent home for the day, Tabit issued a warning that should any other witnesses who happen to be attorneys “blurt out” information that he has barred from being presented, “I’m going to suggest they have counsel available because I will consider a contempt citation.”
Throughout the morning, Donovan would turn his seat around to face the door to the courtroom as each new prosecution witness was called, smiling at them as they entered and in one case, even reaching over to hold open the gate separating the public gallery from the courtroom well.
