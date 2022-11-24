SALEM — A woman previously deemed by a court a “common and notorious thief” as a result of a nearly 30-page record of larceny and fraud charges is back in trouble.
Joanna Marie Snyder, 59, formerly of Aberdeen Avenue in Peabody, was indicted earlier this month by a federal grand jury in Montana on charges of bank fraud, wire fraud, aggravated identity theft, mail theft, counterfeiting and uttering counterfeit checks.
Court papers say the allegations date back to the autumn of 2019, when Snyder was a fugitive from justice in a Peabody drug case.
She was found guilty of distribution of heroin and sentenced to 4½ years in state prison in 2012.
Snyder, a judge found, fled Massachusetts, where she’d been ordered to take part in a drug treatment program following her release from prison in 2015. A warrant was issued at that point.
She only surfaced in 2018, when local authorities in Flathead County, Montana, arrested her on credit card fraud charges.
They discovered the Massachusetts warrant. But Snyder would not waive rendition to Massachusetts. As officials here sought a governor’s warrant, she spent 104 days in custody and was then released in March 2019. The governor’s warrant was signed the following month, but Snyder could not be found.
It was during that time that federal prosecutors allege she engaged in the new crimes.
She was found and arrested again in November 2019. Investigators in Montana also found five printer/scanners, 15 hard drives, four cell phones, two computers, multiple gift cards, two credit card readers, and $1,116 in cash, some of it “mutilated” by bleach, according to the indictment.
Snyder was returned to Massachusetts, where in January 2020, a Salem Superior Court judge revoked her probation and sentenced her to two years in prison.
The indictment was handed up on Nov. 3 by a federal grand jury in Montana.
Snyder made an initial appearance in the case in U.S. District Court in Boston on Nov. 10.
Snyder, who recently completed a sentence for violating her probation in a Peabody drug case, is now in federal custody. She initially agreed to remain in custody pending her transfer to Montana, but now has asked for a hearing, set for Monday in U.S. District Court in Boston, to propose conditions of release while the Montana charges are pending.
Prior to the 2012 heroin case Snyder had faced numerous state and federal fraud and theft charges.
Just two years earlier, in 2010, she had persuaded a judge to spare her from prison in an identity fraud by claiming she’d only recently been properly diagnosed and medicated for bipolar disorder.
However, she’d used the same claim six years before that, in 2004, after walking away from a halfway house while on federal probation in a fraud case.
Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis.