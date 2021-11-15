SWAMPSCOTT — His attorney says Joseph Severino, nearly 76, no longer poses a danger to anyone due to his age and a litany of medical issues, including high blood sugar, blood pressure and cholesterol; glaucoma, a nodule on his lung, an unruptured aneurism, and chest pain, possibly from a 2011 heart attack.
Correctional officials and prosecutors disagree, saying that as recently as a decade ago, Severino stabbed a cellmate, and say he's still capable of getting around without assistance, working in prison as a "runner." They say his illnesses are managed by medication and medical devices like a truss.
Last year, the state's commissioner of corrections denied Severino's bid for medical parole, saying he met neither of the criteria: He was not terminally ill and expected to die within 18 months or permanently incapacitated, and officials could not say he no longer posed a public safety risk.
But earlier this month, the Parole Board sided with Severino, granting a request for standard parole — citing in part Severino's age and health issues.
"He appears remorseful and accepts responsibility for his criminal behavior," the board wrote in its Nov. 2 decision. "Mr. Severino has significant medical issues. He is 75 years old and has no home plan."
The board concluded that with conditions, including a curfew and GPS bracelet, Severino could safely be released.
Prosecutors opposed both requests to be released, saying that though he has medical issues he is not terminally ill. The state corrections commissioner shared that view in denying him medical parole last year.
Severino was appealing that when the Parole Board issued its decision.
The case illustrates the tensions between public safety officials and defendants and their advocates over who is entitled to release and under what circumstances, following the state's Criminal Justice Reform Act of 2018.
The 2018 change to the parole laws established a right to seek medical parole when an inmate is deemed to be terminally ill or permanently incapacitated. The idea was to reduce the number of elderly people, many of them with chronic — and costly — illnesses in the state's prisons.
But it has not been without controversy. Ben LaGuer, whose repeated challenges to a conviction in a 1983 Leominster rape led him not to pursue standard parole, was released on medical parole to live in Danvers last year. He was found to have violated the terms of his release within weeks and returned to prison, where he died months later.
Earlier this year, James Carver, who has repeatedly waived his right to a standard parole hearing, was turned down for medical parole. Carver is serving concurrent life sentences for the deaths of 15 people, including a child, in the arson of the Elliot Chambers rooming house in Beverly in 1984. He and his lawyer are now appealing that, arguing that Carver, 56, suffers from a host of medical conditions. State officials have also argued that he is not terminally ill and still poses a danger. (Unlike Severino, Carver has repeatedly waived requests to go before the Parole Board for a traditional hearing.)
Severino's lawyer, Michael Nam-Krane, argued in court filings in his challenge to the Department of Corrections that his client's age is a factor that the commissioner should have considered in her decision, but that instead, officials were improperly focused on the facts of Severino's case and prior record.
Nam-Krane said Monday that a big issue is the regulatory framework developed after the medical parole law was enacted.
"It's problematic," said Nam-Krane, who believes the process should be based on medical experts' determinations and not subjective calls by a corrections agency. "You have some people who are bedridden or in a wheelchair but they're not going to get released because of the framework."
The Supreme Judicial Court has, in several rulings since 2018, sent state officials back to rewrite its regulations.
Severino has been serving a life sentence for a series of incidents at the Swampscott Mall on Sept. 7, 1982, when, a jury found, he robbed a 68-year-old woman of her purse at gunpoint. When the woman tried to hold onto her purse, Severino hit her in the head with a gun. After that he attempted to carjack another older woman by pulling her out of the driver's seat and pointing a gun at her and two passengers.
After the woman was able to activate a "kill switch" on her car, he found another driver, an older man, and ordered him out of the car, which he took. Severino was arrested two months later in New Hampshire.
At the time of the Swampscott incidents, he was out on bail in a stabbing in Revere in which he attacked a witness to a car crash. He received a separate prison term from a Suffolk County judge in that case.
A Newburyport Superior Court jury convicted him in 1984, after a trial that made national headlines when Severino, who had managed to hide a razor blade in his shoe, slashed his own throat in front of jurors who had just delivered the verdict, The Daily News of Newburyport reported at the time.
Two months later at sentencing, according to published reports, he warned Judge Robert Barton, "If I don't win my appeal, you better make sure I don't get out. Please keep me in jail for the rest of my life."
By that point, the then 39-year-old Severino had been involved in the criminal justice system for more than two decades, starting when he was a teenager growing up in Lynn.
He made headlines in 1965 when, at 19, he was charged with shooting a man and kidnapping two women in separate incidents in Charlestown and on the North Shore.
By 1970, he was living in Florida, where he was convicted in a burglary with intent to rape in Tampa; he later faced an escape charge for walking away from a work release.
His attorney in both parole requests, Nam-Krane, argued that Severino has had no convictions for 37 years and no misconduct in prison in a decade.
And he said in court filings that the Department of Corrections' "failure to consider the significance of age is inconsistent with the very purpose of the statute," which, he argued, "was created to afford a mechanism enabling compassionate release among a population of older, infirm and costly prisoners ... considered the least likely to re-offend when released."
"He'll tell you now he threw his life away, and he's remorseful for that and for what he did to other people," Nam-Krane said Monday. It was a realization, the lawyer acknowledged, that "took decades and decades." He does not believe his client is capable of harming anyone at this stage in his life.
But both DOC Commissioner Carol Mici and Essex County prosecutors say in filings they don't believe that Severino is infirm enough to be entitled to medical parole, and suggest his prison conduct record, which includes the 2011 stabbing, an earlier incident in which he bit another inmate, and apparent "minimizing" of his actions both before and while in prison, indicates he's not rehabilitated.
"The inmate's failure to take responsibility for these crimes — or even express a modicum of remorse for the victims — demonstrates that he is not an appropriate candidate for parole at this time and furthers the public safety concern surrounding his release," assistant district attorney Kristen Jiang wrote to the Parole Board on behalf of the Essex District Attorney's office. Jiang said similarly Severino has minimized his misconduct while in custody.