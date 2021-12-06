BEVERLY — Two pieces of land in the Gloucester Crossing neighborhood that are now locked up and for sale were once neighborhood parks built with taxpayer money.
The parcels, at 14 and 34 Simon St., were developed into recreation areas in 1991 with $40,500 in grant funds secured through the city’s Community Development Office, according to a story in the Beverly Times from May 13, 1991.
The lots are owned by the Beverly Housing Authority and are now being advertised for sale. The move has upset many residents, who say the parks serve as valuable open space and play areas for children in a crowded lower-income neighborhood.
It is unclear if the use of public money means the two parcels must remain as public parks. Tom Bussone, the chairman of the Beverly Housing Authority board of commissioners, said he was unaware that grant money had been used to turn the parcels into parks. He declined to comment for the story. Records of the grant were not immediately available from the city.
The housing authority purchased the two lots in 1973 but never developed them. Bussone has said the agency is looking to sell them due to liability reasons and the cost of maintenance.
According to the 1991 story in the Beverly Times, the $40,500 in community development funds were used to turn one of the parcels into a tot lot, including playground equipment, benches, trees, landscaping and fencing. The other parcel was made into an adult recreation area with horseshoe pits and picnic tables.
The city held a grand-opening celebration in June of 1991. The Beverly Times published a photo of children making “the first run” down the new slide.
Residents say the two parks have not been maintained and have deteriorated over the years. The playground equipment was removed from the tot lot years ago and the fence was locked, residents said. The second lot was used by neighborhood children until the Beverly Housing Authority locked the gate in July.
In its requests for proposals issued last month, the Beverly Housing Authority said a new owner would need relief from city zoning laws to construct buildings on the lots, but also noted the possibility of “grandfather” protection to build single- or two-family homes.
Mayor Mike Cahill has said he is open to the idea of the city purchasing the two lots using Community Preservation Act funds and preserving them as “active green space.” Bussone has said he would be inclined to do what can be done to help the neighborhood and the city.
The Beverly Housing Authority operates more than 600 units of affordable housing in the city with funding from the state and federal government. The agency operates separately from the city of Beverly.
