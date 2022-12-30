SALEM — Cinema Salem has expanded its offerings without expanding its walls, turning a café space into a small, intimate fourth screening room.
The newly opening screening room contains 25 seats, a fully digital Hollywood-level video system and a screen measuring 13½ feet wide, said Marshall Strauss, who co-owns the theater with his wife Elaine Gerdine.
“It allows us to show more movies of a greater variety,” Strauss said. “It allows us to focus more on smaller independent films, and it allows people in the community to rent a smaller space where they can have their own gatherings.”
The theater cost about $50,000 to create, evenly divided between the tech and the cost to furnish and physically build out the room, Strauss explained. The room also uses new brown seats that will soon replace blue ones installed in just the last few years.
The replacement is coming so soon after install because of the height of the seat backs. They’ve proven to cause visibility issues, Strauss said, standing among some of the new blue chairs to be decommissioned.
“These are lovely, but they’re too high,” he said. “Everyone is happy to have newer seats, but as we move on, we’ll go with the brown seats.”
As Cinema Salem gears up for hosting three film festivals in 2023, the business is also working on its nonprofit organization status. To date, donations to the theater haven’t been tax deductible.
The fourth screen now amplifies Cinema Salem’s ability to run events, something that is a routine request, according to Strauss.
“Festivals, private rentals, birthday parties... We’ve even had a funeral home rent a hall,” Strauss said. “Some of the things we’re doing to survive at a time when people are going to normal, newly released films less often is to be more inviting to people in the community.”
