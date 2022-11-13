DANVERS — The North Shore Chamber of Commerce hosts its annual Dinner, Meeting and Distinguished Leader Awards on Thursday, Nov. 17, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Danversport, 161 Elliott St., Danvers.
The program will feature the installation of the Chamber’s Board of Directors and officers for 2022-23, highlights of the Chamber’s achievements over the past year and an overview of its advocacy work and priorities for the year ahead. The Chamber will also celebrate the contributions of five Distinguished Leaders for their professional excellence and service to the community.
This year’s Distinguished Leaders are:
- John Colucci, of Danvers, managing director of McLane Middleton, and Clerk of the Chamber’s Board of Directors
- Joseph Correnti, of Salem, partner in Correnti and Darling LLP, Salem, and member of the Chamber’s Board of Directors
- Dr. Heidi T. Riccio, of Salisbury, superintendent-director of Essex North Shore Agricultural & Technical School, Danvers, and a member of the Chamber’s Board of Directors
- Janet Santa Anna, of Lynnfield, president and CEO of The Resource Connection, Inc., Middleton, and a member of the Managing Board of the Chamber’s Board of Directors
- Kevin M. Tierney Sr., of Danvers, chief executive officer of North Shore Bank, and a member of the Managing Board of the Chamber’s Board of Directors
The Annual Dinner opens with a cocktail reception at 5 p.m. The program gets underway at 6 p.m. Tickets are $150 for Chamber members, $200 for nonmembers. Registration is required.
Presenting sponsors are UniCare and Groom Construction. Presenting sponsors are North Shore Bank, Newburyport Bank, Institution for Savings, Johnson O'Connor, M&T Bank, National Grid, Salem Five, DMS Design, Eastern Bank and Windover Construction. Title sponsors are CM&B, Beverly Hospital, Connolly Brothers, Enbridge, TD Bank, Salem State University, Peabody Essex Museum, North Shore Community College, Silver Lining Solutions, McLane Middleton, Cape Ann Savings Bank, Correnti & Darling LLP, EBSCO, Colliers Internationals, Baker Newman Noyes, Womble Bond Dickinson and Tinti & Navins, PC.
Visit northshorechamber.org or call 978-774-8565 for reservations or more details.