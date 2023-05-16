Danvers, MA (01923)

Today

Partly cloudy and windy this evening then becoming cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 47F. NW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy and windy this evening then becoming cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 47F. NW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.