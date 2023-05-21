LYNN — Maggie Munroe was only 16 when she first attended North Shore Community College through the school's dual enrollment program that allows high school students to take college courses.
Munroe thought she might struggle at such a young age, but soon learned that the diversity of the student body at NSCC made it easier to fit in than she thought.
"To my surprise, the age gap felt invisible," Munroe said. "I made more friendships here than in had in any other school I attended."
Munroe, who lives in Wenham, went on to become vice president of student government and a member of multiple clubs at NSCC, and has been accepted at Tulane University.
Munroe told her story on Friday as the student speaker during one of three commencement ceremonies held by North Shore Community College at its Lynn campus. A total of about 700 students received associate degrees and certificates at the ceremonies, the college's 57th graduation since its founding in 1965.
As NSCC President William Heineman pointed out, the graduating class has a range of ages and backgrounds. The average age of a student at North Shore is 26. The vast majority of them work, and more than half are raising children or caring for a family member.
"They're constantly juggling to fit in their responsibilities, plus go to college," Heineman said. "Why do they do this? Because our students are passionate about learning, determined to complete their educational goals, and seek to better their lives through getting that credential and starting a self-sustaining career."
At one time, Frances Martinez was one of those students. Martinez, who was the keynote speaker at the afternoon ceremony, grew up in New York City as the daughter of immigrant parents from the Dominican Republic. After attending NSCC, she went on to Salem State University, earned a degree from Boston University, and founded the North Shore Latino Business Association, based in Lynn. She accomplished all of this while working full-time and raising three children.
"It took me years, but I did it," Martinez told the graduates. "Believe me, it wasn't easy. I struggled financially with child care and with much more, but I did it."
Martinez then urged the graduates to shout out the same thing. "I did it," they responded.
"Yes, you did," Martinez said. "You did it."