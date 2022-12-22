DANVERS — Kathryn Nielsen has been selected as North Shore Community College’s first senior executive officer in the president’s office. She will promote synergy and coordination of college operations and manage the daily operations of the president’s office, including the alumni, external and public relations, marketing communications, and planning, research and resources functions at NSCC. She will also coordinate the President’s Cabinet and will chair a new community relations team.
“The college recently completed a new strategic plan that focuses intensely on its work with the community to deliver the best results for students and Dr. Nielsen is uniquely positioned to play a leadership role in that work with our community partners,” said NSCC President William Heineman.
Nielsen comes to NSCC as a leader in higher education with over 20 years as a researcher, college administrator, teacher, and speaker. She was most recently the associate vice president and served as the founding director of the Center for Excellence in Teaching and Learning at Merrimack College. She has a Ph.D. in educational studies, adult and transformative learning from Lesley University in Cambridge, and has taught graduate and undergraduate courses in education and social policy.
She began her career in higher education working as a tutor and multilingual specialist in the writing center. And she is passionate about creating educational cultures and work environments that are highly inclusive and inspire continuous innovation. She has presented on these topics at the institutional, state, regional, and national levels.
Neilsen also participated in Harvard’s Management Development Program, HERS Institute for Leadership Development, and recently achieved certification from the Coach Training Alliance.
Nielsen lives in Salisbury and is active on several nonprofit boards including at the Jeanne Geiger Crisis Center and is the founder of 100 Women Who Care Boston North, a giving circle committed to strengthening the local community through collective giving. She also serves on the board for the Massachusetts American Council on Education’s (ACE) Women’s Network, focusing on the advancement and support of women leaders and leaders of color.
“I have spent the last 20 years working to help higher education fulfill its promise to change people’s lives, as it did for mine,” said Nielsen. “President Heineman’s plan to eliminate persistent equity gaps in education and to engage industry leaders and the greater community in the process inspires me. As a first-generation adult learner, I’m honored to join North Shore Community College to help advance these ambitious goals.”