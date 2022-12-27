DANVERS — North Shore Community College has received a $1 million state grant that will allow it to expand the Bertolon Simulation Health Care Center of Excellence at its Danvers campus with technology and equipment to support a wide array of Allied Health and Human Services certificate and degree programs, as well as industry credential training.
The college announced the award from the Skills Capital Grant program earlier this month.
“This project will result in the premier simulation center on the North Shore. Moreover, it will nourish the long-term health of the regional economy by supporting one of its most urgent regional workforce needs,” said NSCC President William Heineman.
“Over the last year, NSCC has built a new strategic plan that focuses on improving the life outcomes of our students and meeting the most important community needs. A crucial pillar of the plan is the creation of Centers of Excellence for academic programming that will serve regional employer demand,” he said. “The Bertolon (center) is the exemplar of this concept, but we must expand it to significantly widen the pipeline of trained professionals into the health care industry.”
Heineman also explained that these Centers of Excellence will involve strong collaboration with employers.
“My conversations with the CEOs of the North Shore’s largest health employers — including Beth Israel Lahey Health/Beverly Hospital, Mass General-Brigham/Salem Hospital, and Lynn Community Health Center — are centered on how we work together to remove bottlenecks in the education and training of nurses, respiratory therapists, radiological technicians, surgical techs and other urgently needed professions,” he said. “The shortage of clinical placements are a huge challenge and the expanded use of high-fidelity simulation is the answer — if we have a facility large and well-equipped enough to expand our programs.”
These partners would also want to train their existing staff in such a facility and could provide instructors, he added.
The existing simulation lab on the Danvers campus has exceeded capacity by 35% since its inception in 2019 with the program outgrowing existing lab space, according to the college. The plan is to expand the SIM program to five additional labs/support rooms to meet existing and projected student growth and provide interdisciplinary simulation education across both credit and noncredit programs in the Nursing/Allied Health and Humans Services pathway programs.
The competitive state grants are awarded to educational institutions that demonstrate partnerships with local businesses, as well as align curriculum and credentials with industry demand to maximize hiring opportunities in each region of the state.
“Our goal with the Skills Capital Grants was to align valuable state resources, build better educational opportunities, and increase access to workforce development training, and we have successfully accomplished those goals,” said Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito in the announcement “Since taking office, we expanded access to career training for both high school students and adults, launched the Career Technical Initiative — turning vocational schools into three shifts-a-day training facilities — and expanded STEM education opportunities for young people.”
The Bertolon Health Care Simulation Center was funded largely by Beverly residents Henry and Donna Bertolon, Class of 1972, who in 2018 gave NSCC $1.765 million, its largest donation ever. NSCC students receive real-time, hands-on training offered through simulation labs at the Bertolon Center. Simulation allows students to use their knowledge and skills at a high level which allows for applied learning in a safe environment.
“We are incredibly grateful to Governor Baker and his administration for making this funding available. It will truly be a game changer for the health care industry on the North Shore,” said Heineman.