BEVERLY — The Massachusetts Nurses Association has filed an unfair labor practice charge against Beverly Hospital over its decision to close the North Shore Birth Center.
The union accuses hospital officials of falsely telling the union during contract negotiations they were not planning to end the midwifery program in Beverly. The hospital announced the planned closure of the Birth Center on May 11, eight days after the union approved a new contract that gave midwives raises as high as 27%. The scheduled closing date is Sept. 8.
The MNA, which represents nurses at Beverly Hospital (including the midwives at the Birth Center), said in a statement Thursday that it was “outraged” to learn about the closure after spending months negotiating for a new contract that includes raises specifically designed to recruit and retain the staff needed to keep the center open.
“The fact that the corporation agreed to those increases for that purpose, making no mention of a coming closure, only to then close the service immediately after the nurses ratified the agreement is a disservice to the entire community,” the MNA said.
A spokesperson for Beverly Hospital said officials had no comment due to the pending labor charge against the hospital.
Hospital officials have said they are closing the Birth Center, a free-standing building on the Beverly Hospital campus, due to a lack of staff. They cited the workforce shortage that is affecting hospitals across the country.
According to the MNA, the center’s six midwives will be transferred to work at Beverly Hospital. Hospital officials have said they are exploring ways to incorporate certain features of the Birth Center into the hospital, such as a birthing tub. They said two of their affiliated physician groups offer midwifery as part of their obstetrics services at the hospital.
But supporters of the Birth Center, which opened in 1980 and has helped deliver nearly 10,000 babies, say its value lies in large part on the fact that is a free-standing center that offers less expensive care outside of a hospital setting. They say the center is a valuable alternative for women of color and helps to address racial inequalities in maternal health.
The Massachusetts Nurses Association filed the unfair labor practice charge with the National Labor Relations Board on May 13. The board investigates charges to determine whether it will hold a hearing, according to the NLRB website. A decision on the merits of a charge is typically made within seven to 14 weeks.
The Campaign to Save the North Shore Birth Center, which formed in opposition to the planned closing, has scheduled a community rally at Beverly Hospital on Monday from noon to 1 p.m. An online petition to save the center had nearly 1,800 signatures as of Thursday afternoon. Earlier this week, all nine Beverly city councilors signed a public statement urging Beverly Hospital to keep the center open.
“The nurses are moved and gratified by the community’s effort to rise up to support this important and essential service,” the MNA said.
Staff Writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535, by email at pleighton@salemnews.com, or on Twitter at @heardinbeverly.