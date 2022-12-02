New England Ballet Ensemble’s Nutcracker in Marblehead
Sunday, Dec. 3, 2 p.m.
Marblehead Veteran’s Middle School,
Tickets: www.newenglandballetensemble.com/news.php
Celebrating New England Ballet’s 30th season performance of “The Nutcracker.” Marblehead’s Lisa LaMonica Moretti and the ensemble’s dance troupes again present this holiday classic at Veteran’s Middle School for one show only.
Joppa Dance Company’s Nutcrackah! in Newburyport
Friday, Dec. 2, 8 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 3, 2 & 8 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 4, 2 p.m.
Firehouse Center for the Arts, Market Square, Newburyport
Tickets: www.firehouse.org
Newburyport’s Joppa Dance Company returns to the Firehouse with its original holiday production, NUTCRACKAH! Joppa’s newest Nutcracker alternative has a Boston twist: Evil rats are NY Yankees, and our cast of characters tour the likes of the Boston Aquarium and Frog Pond, among other beloved sites.
North Atlantic Ballet at The Cabot in Beverly
Friday, Dec. 16, 7 p.m., Saturday, noon and 7 p.m., Sunday, noon.
The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly
Tickets: www.thecabot.org
Artistic Director Lucy Warren-Whitman brings her contemporary twist on Clara’s journey to The Land Of Sweets. With a little magic, and plenty of humor, North Atlantic Ballet’s The Nutcracker, set to Tchaikovsky’s original score, has something (including selfies) for every age, making this a truly special family tradition.
The Greater Salem Ballet Company in Lynn
Saturday, Dec. 10, noon and 4 p.m.
Lynn Auditorium, 2 City Hall Square, Lynn.
Info: www.thegsbc.com/performances
Join dancers from across the North Shore and Performing Arts Academy in Salem for the afternoon performances of The Nutcracker at the Lynn Memorial Auditorium at Lynn City Hall at noon and at 4 p.m.
A Holiday Spectacular at Shore Country Day School
Saturday, Dec 3, 6 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 4, 2 p.m.
Shore Country Day School, 545 Cabot St., Beverly
Tickets: www.bosomaschool.com/holiday
This exciting dance show will feature a festive lineup of wintery, holiday themed classics from “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” “The Nutcracker,” and more. Get in the holiday spirit this season with the BoSoma Youth Company Holiday Spectacular.