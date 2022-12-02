New England Ballet Ensemble's Nutcracker

New England Ballet Ensemble’s Nutcracker will take center stage at Marblehead Veteran’s Middle School.

New England Ballet Ensemble’s Nutcracker in Marblehead

Sunday, Dec. 3, 2 p.m.

Marblehead Veteran’s Middle School,

Tickets: www.newenglandballetensemble.com/news.php

Celebrating New England Ballet’s 30th season performance of “The Nutcracker.” Marblehead’s Lisa LaMonica Moretti and the ensemble’s dance troupes again present this holiday classic at Veteran’s Middle School for one show only.

Joppa Dance Company’s Nutcrackah! in Newburyport

Friday, Dec. 2, 8 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 3, 2 & 8 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 4, 2 p.m.

Firehouse Center for the Arts, Market Square, Newburyport

Tickets: www.firehouse.org

Newburyport’s Joppa Dance Company returns to the Firehouse with its original holiday production, NUTCRACKAH! Joppa’s newest Nutcracker alternative has a Boston twist: Evil rats are NY Yankees, and our cast of characters tour the likes of the Boston Aquarium and Frog Pond, among other beloved sites.

North Atlantic Ballet at The Cabot in Beverly

Friday, Dec. 16, 7 p.m., Saturday, noon and 7 p.m., Sunday, noon.

The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly

Tickets: www.thecabot.org

Artistic Director Lucy Warren-Whitman brings her contemporary twist on Clara’s journey to The Land Of Sweets. With a little magic, and plenty of humor, North Atlantic Ballet’s The Nutcracker, set to Tchaikovsky’s original score, has something (including selfies) for every age, making this a truly special family tradition.

The Greater Salem Ballet Company in Lynn

Saturday, Dec. 10, noon and 4 p.m.

Lynn Auditorium, 2 City Hall Square, Lynn.

Info: www.thegsbc.com/performances

Join dancers from across the North Shore and Performing Arts Academy in Salem for the afternoon performances of The Nutcracker at the Lynn Memorial Auditorium at Lynn City Hall at noon and at 4 p.m.

A Holiday Spectacular at Shore Country Day School

Saturday, Dec 3, 6 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 4, 2 p.m.

Shore Country Day School, 545 Cabot St., Beverly

Tickets: www.bosomaschool.com/holiday

This exciting dance show will feature a festive lineup of wintery, holiday themed classics from “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” “The Nutcracker,” and more. Get in the holiday spirit this season with the BoSoma Youth Company Holiday Spectacular.

