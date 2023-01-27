BEVERLY — A New York man with a 100-page criminal record stretching back to the 1970s has been sentenced to two years in jail after pleading guilty to check fraud, larceny and identity theft charges in two courts.
John Mendola, 63, of 102 W. 128th St., New York, was charged following a joint investigation by police in Beverly, Peabody and Middleton.
Those are the communities, along with Topsfield, where, last April, according to a police report in the case, Mendola cashed or tried to cash what turned out to be checks stolen from a Long Island, New York, resident. He allegedly used a phony Connecticut driver’s license with his photo but the name of the victim.
Police also learned that he’d been on the North Shore two months earlier, in February, after police in Bergen County, New Jersey, reported that a resident had lost his wallet and then discovered $40,000 had been withdrawn from his account, also from banks on the North Shore.
The sentence was the result of a plea agreement between the district attorney’s office and Mendola. A Salem District Court judge signed off on the agreement in the Beverly and Middleton cases earlier this week, according to a filing in the case.
Mendola was also facing forgery counts but those were dropped because they’re beyond the jurisdiction of the district court.
Mendola was given credit for the time he has spent in custody since his arrest last spring.
