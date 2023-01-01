New Year’s Eve gatherings in Salem and Beverly drew crowds to down Saturday night. The family friendly fun was centered in Charlotte Forten Park in Salem. In Beverly, the grand procession parade down Cabot Street preceded the ceremonial ball-drop during Beverly Main Streets’ sponsored “New Year 2023.”
NYE CELEBRATIONS
Home delivery and Digital Access customers of The Salem News get deals for restaurants, hotels, attractions and other businesses, locally and across the country.
Trending Recipes
Check out our series of podcasts on topics from high school football to Halloween in Salem.
Update Required
To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin.
This Week's Circulars
Special Sections
- BY LILLIAN SHAPIRO, SPECIAL CORRESPONDENT FOR REAL ESTATE MARKETPLACE