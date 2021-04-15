SALEM — Lucas Miller, a 30-year veteran of the New York Police Department, has been named Salem's next police chief.
Miller got his start working with the Wellfleet Police Department before moving on to the NYPD in 1991. He has 16 years of experience in supervisor roles in New York, including his current role as a task force manager for the NYPD FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force.
"Detective Lieutenant Miller excelled in the assessment evaluation of applicants for this important position and, after meeting with him, hearing the feedback from our diverse group of community stakeholders who interviewed him, and speaking with those who worked with and for him in the past, I am confident he will be a strong leader for the department," Mayor Kim Driscoll said in a statement. "Policing in America has changed, even in just the past year, and we justifiably expect our law enforcement officers to approach their work with a commitment to equity. I’m confident Detective Lieutenant Miller will do just that."
In a statement, Miller said he is "pleased and proud to be named Chief of Police of Salem."
“I want to thank Mayor Driscoll and members of the Salem community for their confidence in me and for the opportunity to lead one of the finest police departments in the Commonwealth," he said. "We are at a critical time in American law enforcement and our commitment to fairness and public safety must not waiver."
The hiring process that led to Miller's appointment ran under a challenging time in police work across the country, with developing unrest over the treatment of people of color at the hands of police.
Miller was chosen from four finalists, all of whom were from outside of the Salem Police Department. Driscoll previously said about a dozen candidates applied for the job. There were no women or people of color who applied, Driscoll said previously.
The city began advertising for the position after Mary Butler announced her retirement in July. Dennis King has served as acting police chief in the interim.
In the statement, Driscoll said Miller is an ideal candidate in Salem given his background.
"Detective Lieutenant Miller additionally has extensive command experience in large-scale events and with community policing, both of which are especially relevant here in Salem," Driscoll said. "I look forward to welcoming him to Salem and into this extremely important role in our community."
Miller will be sworn in as Salem's chief of police at a ceremony to be held later this spring. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, attendance at the swearing-in ceremony will be by invitation only, however the event will be streamed live online and broadcast on Salem Access TV.
This story will be updated.