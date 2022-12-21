Peabody’s Conservation Commission has approved a controversial affordable housing project — planned for a site on Oak Street that is known for major flooding — to finally move forward.
About 25% of the 54 units proposed for 40 Oak St., where a former Elks Lodge sits, would be designated as affordable housing reserved for households with income at or below 80% of the area’s median income. The project was significantly scaled back from an earlier plan.
The commission voted 4-2 on Dec. 14 to issue the project’s developer Michael Larkin, manager of 40 Oak Street Development LLC, an order of conditions after years of lengthy hearings and litigation with city officials.
The five-story apartment building at 40 Oak St. would have 59 parking spaces on the building’s first level and 41 spaces outside of it, according to plans submitted to the commission. Originally, 80 residential units were planned for the lot, with eight of those units slated for two townhouse-style buildings that were each three-stories tall.
Opponents argued the new development would make flood mitigation much harder in the surrounding neighborhood and the site itself, which has seen at least seven major floods since 2006, Ward 2 City Councilor Pete McGinn said in a letter to the Zoning Board of Appeals earlier this year. The Mother Day’s 2006 flood was declared a federal disaster and cost the city $12 million in damage and emergency response alone, he added.
But Joe Peznola, director of engineering with Hancock Associates, told commissioners last week that the addition of underground stormwater storage and a floodwater basin on-site will help keep it dry.
“The fact that we’re putting so much underground storage in there that when it rains, instead of it puddling in the parking lot, it’s going to fill our stormwater system underneath the parking lot…,” Peznola said. “When we don’t have flooding events and we just have big rainstorms, we’re going to have a fully functioning site that’s not any nuisance to anyone.”
Peznola also said “there’s nothing we can do about flood events.”
Commissioners Travis Wojcik and Bruce Comak were absent for the vote, allowing alternative member RitaMarie Cavicchio to step in. Commissioners Amanda Green and Arthur Athas, former Ward 2 councilor, voted against the motion for the order of conditions.
“Why do you want us to approve something that will open up this area to dangerous situations?” Athas asked Peznola during the meeting.
“That’s a higher question,” Peznola said. “We want you to approve the project under the Wetlands Protection Act because we meet the performance standards of (that act).”
The ZBA had unanimously voted to deny a comprehensive permit (under the state’s Chapter 40B law) for the project in July 2021. Mayor Ted Bettencourt and other city officials then held four sessions with developers following the ZBA’s vote, which led to a better flood mitigation system, fewer housing units and parking spaces, and the addition of dog and tot lot areas on the site, Bettencourt said at the Dec. 14 meeting.
Bettencourt urged the commission to approve the project as proposed. If the commission voted against the project, the original 80-unit proposal would go back on the table and likely be approved through an appeal process with the state, he said.
“Cities and towns are at a disadvantage despite legitimate concerns which we have that these projects are going to be pushed through, because that’s what the (appeals track records) say,” Bettencourt told commissioners.
“I do not think we’re in a position of strength and I felt that the proper course of action is to try to reach a settlement to get a reduction, to get some benefits to us that we wouldn’t have if it went forward as an 80-unit project,” he said.
Under the order of conditions, developers could not store snow near the floodwater basin on the site and would have to notify tenants of flooding risks in the area, including through flood zone signs that are placed every 15 parking spaces on-site.
At commission chairman Stewart Lazares’ request, flood response plans would also be given to tenants when signing their leases and building materials would have to be on raised platforms during the development’s construction in case of any flooding.
Cars and dumpsters would also be moved off-site during flooding events, Peznola said.
