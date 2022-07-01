BEVERLY — Off Cabot, the new comedy club on Wallis Street, is getting rave reviews — not just from the crowds yucking it up, but from the comedians who ply their stand-up at the new, intimate 130-seat venue.
Since opening in March “it’s come together wonderfully,” said John Tobin, principal force behind John Tobin Presents, which is booking Off Cabot. “Our (venue) is more of a theater setting, rather than being in a restaurant. It’s a more intimate setting with 130 seats with a bar inside the room. Really, it’s comedy the way it’s meant to be — low ceilings, the comedian right in front of you,” Tobin said.
Off Cabot Comedy and Events is a partnership between The Cabot and John Tobin Presents. Located down the street from historic theater now known as The Cabot, the club at 9 Wallis St., Beverly, is quickly becoming a hotspot for comedians on the North Shore and the greater Boston region.
Casey Soward, executive director at The Cabot, said “Off Cabot was in beautiful shape when we took it over. It has beautiful bathrooms, marble countertops. It looks like the bathrooms at the Four Seasons when you’re at the Off Cabot. That is exactly the kind of classy experience that we want to have for our customers.”
That classy experience, he said, shouldn’t come with hefty ticket prices. Off Cabot’s aim is to be affordable and fun, Soward said.
The venue, previously known as 9 Wallis St., closed in March 2020 due to the pandemic after opening in 2017. Soward said it was primarily a rock and blues club but did offer some comedy shows during its two-year run.
One night, after a successful comedy show at The Cabot, Soward said he and John Tobin strolled by the shuttered venue and shared a vision for its rebirth.
“Wouldn’t this be great to open that space to do comedy every weekend. Wow, doesn’t the world need this on a regular basis — to able to be together, to laugh together and be in a small space just being human, which is something we’ve kind of lacked the last few years,” Casey said.
With managing partner Ryan Cott, John Tobin Presents brings over 80-plus years of entertainment industry experience and success to the Wallis Street venture.
Those years of experience helped make John Tobin Presents a leader in the industry. Tobin books comedy for about a dozen major comedy venues — in Massachusetts, Texas and Michigan — including Laugh Boston, the Comedy Store at Patriot Place and ROAR Comedy Club at the MGM Springfield.
Comedy venues over the decades have changed, he admitted, with the dive bar of old giving way to today’s polished, club-like settings.
“Certainly, at some of the newer clubs, we want it to be an experience — we know there are so many different entertainment options out there for people. We’re very intentional, we don’t people’s feet sticking to the floor, we want people to have a fun, clean, safe but also hilarious evening.”
Before starting Laugh Boston, Tobin said he and the group explored successful comedy operations around the country to glean what might work and what might not.
“One thing we learned by talking to longtime owners was that the majority of ticket buyers, online, is women. They make the decision so we wanted to ‘build it’ to where people, particularly women, felt safe and it was clean. That’s how we look at all our new ventures going forward,” he said. Just in a few month, Tobin said Off Cabot is already attracting “sizeable” names in comedy and, though the audience doesn’t see it, the club’s Green Room in the basement is getting “rave reviews from the comedians.”
And he doesn’t rule out possible shows by comedians at the top of their game in the world of comedy. No guarantees, but it’s been known to happen, he said.
“There are those comedians, whether they sell out the Boston Garden or stadiums, their roots are in small clubs like Off Cabot and as much as it’s a treat for people who are there that night, it’s also a treat for the comedian — getting back to what got them into the business, intimacy,” Tobin.
But Tobin has only one promise when it comes to Off Cabot.
“No matter who is up there — it’s going to be funny,”
JOE TOBIN PRESENTS
Off Cabot — 9 Wallis St., Beverly
Laugh Boston — 425 Summer St, Boston
Nick’s Comedy Stop — 100 Warrenton St, Boston
ROAR Comedy Club — at MGM Springfield
The Comedy Scene — at Patriot Place in Foxboro
Detroit House of Comedy — 2801 Woodward Ave., Detroit
Plano House of Comedy — 7301 Lone Star Drive, Suite A-110, Plano, Texas