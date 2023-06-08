DANVERS — A police officer is back on the job and a new policy is in place following allegations of potential mismanagement of the Danvers Police Department’s drug “take back” box.
The officer was placed on paid leave over the matter in March but returned to work on April 27 without facing any discipline, Town Manager Steve Bartha said in an email to The Salem News.
Bartha did not confirm the nature of the allegations or the officer’s identity “in light of the fact that the allegations weren’t sustained,” he said.
The town hired third-party investigator Comprehensive Investigations and Consulting to look into the allegations.
“The key takeaway from the investigation was the need for the department to implement a policy to standardize how the drug take back box is managed, so that on a moving forward basis there’s consistency,” Bartha said.
Residents can drop off unused or expired drugs in these types of boxes, which are located inside the lobbies of most local police stations.
The new policy pertaining to the box went into effect Monday. It codified the department’s past practices around the take back box, which hadn’t been written down previously, and incorporated best practices used by other police departments, Bartha said.
“In the past, each of the sergeants assigned the duty approached management of the box in a slightly different way — they would usually (but not always) receive some cursory training from their predecessor, but in the absence of a policy there wasn’t a set of standard guidelines, which is something the new policy cures,” he said.
Under the new policy, the sergeant assigned to the Community Services Division will be designated as the Drug Disposal Officer. They are responsible for disposing of the drugs once the box is full and for completing a report of all activities around the use of the box, though residents who drop off drugs will remain anonymous.
Only the supervising officer in charge of the program and the Administrative Services Commander will have access to the box, according to the policy. Two officers must be present any time the box is opened.
The box will also be checked periodically to make sure it’s not overflowing and will be emptied as needed, no less than once a month, according to the policy.
Residents are allowed to dispose of prescription medications, including patches and ointments, over-the-counter medications, vitamins, medication samples and pet medications in the box.
Thermometers, hydrogen peroxide, inhalers, aerosol cans, non-prescription ointments, lotions, liquids and other items are not permitted inside the box.
A separate box is available in the station’s lobby for the disposal of needles, syringes, lancets or auto injectors.
