MARBLEHEAD — A Marblehead police officer has resigned after officials learned of allegations he had carved a swastika into a car belonging to a fellow officer last year.
The officer was identified as Timothy Tufts, who has been an officer in the town since 2016.
Chief Robert Picariello learned last month of an incident in which an officer scratched the anti-Semitic symbol into the paint of another officer's personal vehicle, he said in a statement released Wednesday afternoon.
He began an investigation and placed Tufts on administrative leave, as is the department's policy.
"I am dismayed and deeply disturbed by this incident," said Picariello, who went on to say that "there is no room for excuses of ignorance. The swastika is a symbol of hate and genocide, and we must speak up against acts of hate and hate speech whenever and wherever we encounter it."
He also said the incident does not represent the values of the department or "the dedicated, decent women and men in our agency."
Picariello also said he has been in touch with the Anti-Defamation League of New England and will have then provide training and resources for everyone in the department.
Picariello also said he will hire an outside investigator to conduct fact-finding and commission an independent administrative review.
"I apologize to our community for this deeply disturbing and unfortunate situation, and I vow to do everything and engage every resource available to ensure that this kind of incident does not repeat itself in the future," Picariello said.
It was not confirmed as to how the incident came to light in November, about 18 months after it had happened.
The other officer was not identified by the department.
The Board of Selectmen also issued a statement Wednesday condemning the incident.
"We were deeply disappointed to learn of this incident, which is both a direct contradiction of the spirit of inclusion we hold dear in our community, and a violation of the high standards to which we hold our law enforcement officers here in Marblehead, the selectmen wrote.
"This former officer's behavior in no way reflects the values of the department, and that is evident in the swift and decisive way Chief Picariello has responded to this incident once he became aware of it last month," they said.
"There is simply no place for this kind of behavior within the Marblehead Police Department, and we are encouraged to know that the department has engaged a third-party investigator to explore this incident in-depth, as well as contacting the Anti-Defamation League of New England to conduct training and provide essential resources," the board said.
"Ultimately, no amount of training can counteract willful intolerance, and we are glad to know that the person responsible for this incident has resigned from the department," the board said. "We know that this individual's actions are not reflective of the character of the men and women who serve our community as police officers."
Tufts, who served as a Marine and was deployed to Afghanistan in 2011, joined the department in 2016 after receiving an associate's degree in criminal justice from Bunker Hill Community College and then attending a police academy, according to his LinkedIn profile and the department's Facebook page.
There are no criminal charges pending at this point.
This story will be updated.
