A violent fight that broke out at Middleton Jail on Oct. 22 and has kept the jail on lockdown since then was far more terrifying than officials initially described, according to a union that represents officers at the jail.
The Essex County Correctional Officers Association (ECCOA) represents the roughly 350 officers and sergeants of the Essex County Sheriff’s Department, including those who work at Middleton Jail.
ECCOA said in a statement sent to The Salem News that the incident, a melee between at least seven inmates, was “the most terrifying situation” of one veteran officer’s entire career and that some of the responding officers have been experiencing symptoms commonly associated with post-traumatic stress since the fight.
Four of the inmates involved in the fight were awaiting trial for murder, and three shanks were used against other inmates and officers during the incident, ECCOA said.
“The responding officers — unarmed and outnumbered — had no choice but to attempt to immediately disarm the brawling inmates to prevent grievous or deadly injury,” ECCOA said in its statement. “Throughout that effort, the armed inmates were wildly swinging their shanks through the air, tearing one officer’s uniform and very nearly maiming the responding K-9.”
Two officers and two inmates were treated at a local hospital for non-serious injuries sustained during the fight.
Overall, eight additional weapons have been recovered by inmates in a shakedown of the jail following the fight, said Gretchen Grosky, a spokesperson for the Essex County Sheriff’s Office. Criminal charges are also expected to be filed against involved inmates, she said.
While Essex County Sheriff Kevin Coppinger told The Salem News last week that fights do break out at the jail on occasion, ECCOA said it’s a much more frequent occurrence.
Over the last 12 months, 658 inmates at the jail have been charged with fighting, 39 inmate-on-staff assaults have occurred and 84 inmates have been charged with possession of a weapon, ECCOA said.
The number of assaults that inmates commit on staff members have also tripled since 2016, ECCOA said.
That’s not the only issue at the jail, the union said.
“Alarming” staffing shortages have caused officers, particularly younger officers, to work overtime nearly every day, ECCOA said. Probationary officers are also expected to work their first year without a weekend off, according to the statement.
“In the view of those who actually interact with the inmate population, the Middleton Jail has been a pressure cooker for the last several years and the atmosphere is rapidly deteriorating,” according to ECCOA’s statement.
“Between an emboldened inmate population and officer fatigue and burnout, morale is at an all-time low,” ECCOA said.
The lockdown at the jail is expected to be lifted in the next few days, Grosky said. The fight remains under investigation.
Contact Caroline Enos at CEnos@northofboston.com and follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.