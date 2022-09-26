PEABODY — City councilors are calling on Peabody officials to make an intersection at Lowell and Endicott streets safer for drivers.
The four-way intersection, which also crosses King Street, is a “bad situation waiting to happen,” Augustus Street resident Rosemary Bevins told the City Council at its meeting Thursday night.
Bevins drives down King Street and crosses the intersection at least once a day. Recently, she was almost struck by a driver who ran a red light at the intersection — only because they couldn’t see it, which they pulled over to tell Bevins.
“You have no idea the frequency of how many times there are near-misses, yet you’re having accidents on a regular basis there,” Bevins said at the meeting. “It’s really congested, but you cannot see the light.”
Ward 4 Councilor Julie Daigle said the intersection is one of the most dangerous in Peabody and that she hears about accidents there almost weekly.
Most incidents at the intersection stem from vehicles traveling from downtown west toward King and Endicott streets, Daigle said. Especially since not all of its traffic lights — the oldest in the city — are easily visible to drivers.
Pruning back trees at the intersection is a short-term solution for better visibility, she said. But more action is needed.
“Having an accident there every week and having six police detail redirect traffic up around Ellsworth [Road], it’s an inconvenience and it’s a cost,” Daigle said at the meeting. “It’s dangerous. We’re lucky nothing worse has happened. But I think we need to expedite this before anything does.”
Daigle originally brought up the issue to the council in January. The conversation was pushed back to give residents and city officials more time to comment on the issue, she said.
At Thursday’s meeting, she shared correspondences from police and fire with suggestions for making the intersection safer.
The fire department suggested moving the intersection’s obscured traffic light away from the sidewalk using metal mast arms. The police department agreed with the idea in its letter to Daigle, but said the intersection would be hard to fix.
Police Captain Scott Richards oversees the department’s traffic division. He suggested in a letter that the city should install new traffic lights hanging from cables across the intersection.
The intersection is a Highway Safety Improvement Plan location for the federal government. DPS Director Robert Labossiere told councilors this means that it’s on the government’s list to get fixed, but it’s currently not listed as a high priority on that list.
Labossiere told councilors that he will have DPS workers trim back the trees and observe and alter the timing of some of the delays between red lights on different sides of the intersection.
The area doesn’t meet requirements to put up a mast arm to hold the lights, he said.
“Mast arms have a large foundation, so there’s not a lot of room in that intersection to put those up,” Labossiere said. “But we can start the process of looking at all the different types of ways of putting up new lighting.”
It would cost the city around $300,000 to redo all of the traffic lights in the intersection, Labossiere said.
“But it’s a well worth improvement to that area,” he added.
Ward 1 Councilor Craig Welton suggested turning King Street into a one-way, which would leave only three roadways cars could travel down at the intersection.
“I know that’s a hotly contested issue, but if we’re looking at everything, and you’re talking about somebody might die at that intersection, I think it should be on the table,” Welton said at the meeting.
Traffic at the intersection will only get worse due to multiple 40B housing developments that are proposed for the surrounding area, Councilor at-Large Anne Manning-Martin said.
“I’m befuddled that we’re here today talking about looking for a traffic study or short-term and long-term improvements when we knew that this was the most dangerous intersection in the city, yet all this development continues to come, continues to get approved and continues to make things worse, and unsafe, and people will die,” she told the council.
Each of these developments have had to submit traffic impact studies to the city. But they only account for cars their residents will add to the roads and already existing traffic, which excludes potential traffic from other proposed developments.
One proposed development is already required to spend $60,000 to upgrade most of the timing at control panels of lights at the intersection, Labossiere said. Still, that’s only a sixth of what the city would have to spend to fix the lights altogether.
Daigle said the city should coordinate with proposed projects in the area to determine the combined impact they could have on the intersection.
“Hopefully, if they are happening, they can contribute to any of this cost,” Daigle said.
