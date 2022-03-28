DANVERS — Town leaders are disputing the contention by the North Shore NAACP that they are not cooperating with the organization on its recommendations to deal with racist, sexist and homophobic behavior.
In an email to North Shore NAACP President Natalie Bowers, Town Manager Steve Bartha said three of the organization’s four recommendations are “already either current practice, in progress, or ideas that we readily agreed with you on.”
“To be very clear, we respect your right to speak publicly on these important issues, but to mischaracterize our conversations in this way makes it harder for me to rely on the North Shore Chapter as a trusted partner in this work, which is imperative,” Bartha wrote in the email.
Bowers told the Danvers Human Rights & Inclusion Committee in an email last week that Bartha and police Chief James Lovell had decided to “not adopt our recommendations despite acknowledging and validating all concerns related.” Last Thursday, Bowers asked the human rights committee to vote to support the recommendations included in a report by the North Shore NAACP. The committee is scheduled to vote on the request at a future meeting.
Bartha sent an email to Bowers saying it was “discouraging” to see her characterization that the town has not adopted the reports recommendations. He said the town has either implemented or made progress on three of the recommendations, which include modifying the police department’s hiring practices, issuing a public statement by the police department, and more training for police officers.
Bowers, in an interview, acknowledged that Danvers is following some of the NAACP’s recommendations. In fact, she said the Danvers Police Department is already one of the best trained departments in the state. But she said the other recommendations “don’t mean anything” unless the police department reassigns Sgt. Stephen Baldassare from his current position in which he oversees the town’s school resource officers. Baldassare was the coach of the 2019-2020 Danvers High hockey team that was accused of racist, sexist and homophobic behavior.
“At this point their inability to simply move him away from an area where he has been visibly negligent is demonstrating leadership’s protection of an officer’s career over the safety and sense of security of its citizens,” Bowers said. “We completely oppose that.”
Bartha acknowledged in his email to Bowers that the town has not agreed to reassign Baldassare. But he said he was “dismayed” that Bowers declined his offer for NAACP members to meet with Bartha, Lovell and Baldassare “so that you and your team could communicate your concerns directly to the Sergeant to hear his response.”
Bartha also said he shared with the NAACP a letter that Baldassare wrote to him and Lovell in February. In the letter, Baldassare said he was unaware of the behaviors by his team and would have addressed them if he had been.
“I am saddened by the allegations, but three separate investigations, and dozens of interviews with players, parents, and coaches, all concluded with what I have said from the very beginning: I had no knowledge of this behavior,” Baldassare wrote. “To some, this will never be a satisfactory answer, and I understand that.”
Baldassare also said in the letter that he wants to continue to serve as supervisor of the department’s three school resource officers.
“I understand that there are a few members of the Danvers community, and external partners, calling for my reassignment — voluntary or otherwise,” he wrote. “The truth is this would be the easy thing to do, walking away from both the work I love and the challenges that lie ahead, but that isn’t me.”
The NAACP report pointed to the alleged involvement of Baldassare’s son in the bullying behavior on the team as a reason that Baldassare should be reassigned.
Lovell, in an email provided by Bartha, also disputed some of the conclusions of the North Shore NAACP’s report. The report said that Lovell “admitted” that he did not ask players about bullying, hazing or racist name-calling during his investigative interviews. Lovell said in the email that he asked all of the players if they were aware of any threats or actions by any team member “based on someone’s race, color, religion, national origin, sexual orientation, gender identity, or disability.”
The NAACP’s report also said the organization learned that the anonymous victim who came forward with the allegations “was not present” at the time of the investigations by the school district and police department. Lovell said he does not know the identity of an anonymous source, so he doesn’t know if he interviewed him. He said he spoke with 15 of the 22 families from the hockey team.
In a story published in November, the anonymous player told The Salem News that Lovell, who was then a police captain, interviewed him at the player’s house.
Bowers said Lovell should release the entire investigative report, rather than the heavily redacted version that has been released, to clear up questions about how the investigation into the hockey team was conducted.
“If he wants to provide the full investigation, that would be great,” Bowers said.
The Massachusetts Attorney General’s office has said it is investigating the allegations regarding the hockey team.
