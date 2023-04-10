SALEM — His crimes left a city on edge: Young women leaving popular nightspots near Faneuil Hall would get into what they thought was a cab, and end up being driven to a remote area of a parking lot in Cambridge, beaten, raped and left for dead in 2005.
The man responsible for those incidents, Kevin Bennett, was out on bail at the time in a public lewdness case.
Bennett would later plead guilty in 2007 to kidnapping, beating and raping two women, and was sentenced to 15 years in prison. He’s currently on a 10-year term of probation on the kidnapping charges.
But prosecutors and probation officials now believe he’s violated that probation in an elaborate game of cat and mouse to avoid letting authorities know he was living in Saugus — a community, a prosecutor suggested, closer to “his hunting grounds” at Faneuil Hall than the Lawrence address he’s been reporting to his probation officer, police and the state Sex Offender Registry.
Now, Bennett is facing a charge of failing to register his true address as a sex offender, a charge that Essex County’s chief prosecutor for sex crimes, Kate MacDougall, told a judge she expects to present to a grand jury for indictment. More significantly, he’s facing a probation violation complaint that could potentially send him back to prison for a 25-year mandatory minimum term, the penalty for kidnapping with intent to commit a sexual assault.
Bennett, 50, has been claiming to live at 36 Lake St., Lawrence, since shortly after his release from custody in December 2020. Whenever probation officers scheduled a home visit, Bennett would be there. (Home visits are often a routine part of probation supervision.)
But he wasn’t at home during unscheduled visits, probation officers have said in court. and they also noticed there wasn’t much in the way of furniture, just a mattress on the floor, in the tiny apartment that was leased under the name of a family member.
His attorney, Hillary McCamic, told a judge that Bennett is simply working long hours — and he’s also under no obligation to spend every night at the Lawrence address.
On Feb. 9, probation officers John Carlson and Carlos Nunez went to the apartment and found no one at home. Then, they spoke with a neighbor, who told them that Bennett was only there when they were scheduled to show up for home visits.
The officers reported that to their supervisor, assistant chief probation officer Jeff January.
January eventually found Bennett’s 2013 Infiniti parked outside a home on Water Street in Saugus on multiple occasions. He also checked records of the GPS bracelet Bennett had briefly worn after his release from custody and realized that Bennett had also been at that Saugus address during that time as well.
He was even there during the February 2021 Zoom hearing where a Middlesex Superior Court judge, apparently reluctantly, agreed to remove the GPS based on a then-recent Supreme Judicial Court decision finding that absent a finding of potential danger, sex offenders could not be mandated to wear one.
Bennett had originally been held for a time after completing his sentence, because Middlesex prosecutors sought to have him declared a sexually dangerous person. Initially, the experts who examined him shared that view.
But after several delays due to the coronavirus pandemic, Bennett’s lawyer at the time sought a re-evaluation. This time, one of the qualified examiners changed her opinion. That forced a judge to dismiss the petition and release Bennett. and Bennett’s lawyer at the time argued that if there was no finding that he was a sexually dangerous person, the court could not justify keeping him on a GPS, according to a recording of the 2021 hearing.
Probation officers scheduled another home visit to the Lawrence address on March 2. Two hours before they were expected to arrive, they got a call from the neighbor. Bennett was moving items into the apartment — clothing, a television, Carlson told a Lawrence Superior Court judge last month.
Based on their findings, January obtained a warrant for Bennett, who was arrested by a state police violent fugitive apprehension unit on the morning of March 13 outside the Saugus home. Saugus police also filed the failing to register complaint in Lynn District Court. Bennett has been in custody since.
Probation officers learned that the work address he provided to police, which appears on the sex offender registry as an “unmappable” location, “25 fern,” in Peabody, is actually a transfer facility on Farm Avenue where he drops off loads for his employer, a junk removal company that serves the entire county. He travels each morning to Georgetown to pick up a truck.
McCamic told Judge Kathleen McCarthy-Neyman that her client often saves items he might be able to use, such as televisions. She pleaded with the judge to release Bennett, who, she said, hasn’t violated any other conditions of his probation since his release.
That request was denied by McCarthy-Neyman.
MacDougall said prosecutors have “grave concerns” about the situation. Even while under GPS monitoring at the start of his probation, the prosecutor said, Bennett was already misrepresenting his whereabouts.
“The Commonwealth has real concerns that Mr. Bennett has been deceiving probation and this court for some period of time,” MacDougall told the judge during a March 22 hearing.
“His hunting grounds in his underlying case was the Faneuil Hall area,” MacDougall told the judge. “And Saugus is a lot closer to Faneuil Hall than Lawrence.”
A hearing on whether to revoke his probation is scheduled for April 19 in Lawrence Superior Court.
