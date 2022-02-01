SALEM — A full legislative delegation was given access to the Salem Harbor Footprint site Friday afternoon and given a walk-through of the site's potential for supporting the offshore wind industry years down the road.
Work is now underway to begin developing proposals for offshore wind turbine construction with Footprint's 40 or so acres of open land used as a "marshalling yard" for their construction, a result of a successful bid from Vineyard Wind for a state contract to run the turbines off of Martha's Vineyard.
The tour was attended by local state representatives and senators, as well as legislators on Beacon Hill's Joint Committee on Telecommunications, Utilities, and Energy, Senate President Karen Spilka and House Speaker Ron Mariano.