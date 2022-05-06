SALEM — There are few challenges that lack solutions in the City of Peace... but traffic seems to be a constant nuisance for everyone.
Just ask City Council President Patricia “Patti” Morsillo.
“There’s aggression brewing from all sides here,” she said. “The speeding, distracted driving, disrespect... and I’ll say, as a pedestrian or bicyclist, if you’re at a crosswalk and it’s your turn to cross because you have the light, and you’re continuously stopped because of drivers going right through? You get as aggressive as drivers do, and that probably isn’t a good thing.”
City councilors met with Salem’s Traffic and Parking Commission and other city officials Thursday night to discuss traffic violence, pedestrian safety, and further issues caused by the illegal use of dirt bikes.
The meeting was held barely 24 hours after a serious fatal crash on Highland Avenue, where a vehicle believed to be driving the wrong direction down the four-lane highway collided head-on with another. The accident ultimately killed two of the three people in the initial vehicle and injured the third, along with others across all five vehicles involved.
But the discussion focused mostly on pedestrian- and bicyclist-related vehicle crashes, of which there have been several serious ones in the past six months.
“Nighttime... weather is occasionally a factor... lighting is somewhat a factor in some of these,” said Salem police Lt. David Tucker, who oversees the department’s traffic division. “I have to think that pedestrians in some cases were taking a bit of a risk as to where they were, when they were. In a couple of these, it might be the ability to cross the street in a timely fashion. Everyone has got their own speed.”
The meeting also covered sightline issues, as some accidents involved vehicles pulling out of side streets and striking pedestrians or bicyclists they didn’t see for a number of reasons. Ward 5 City Councilor Jeff Cohen highlighted issues on Canal and Lafayette streets, two busy throughways that effectively run parallel from downtown Salem to Salem State University and share several connecting side streets.
“I do have one ongoing, specific concern that a lot of residents in Ward 5 have,” he said, “which is the difficulty of pedestrians, bicyclists, even people in cars who are trying to enter Lafayette or Canal Street, who are unable to see oncoming traffic when vehicles are parked too close to the intersection.”
Part of the issue hinges on Salem’s success as a tourist destination, according to Tucker.
“The volume in Salem has far exceeded what the arteries are capable of comfortably handling,” Tucker said. “Locals have always resorted to using alternate routes to cut through. Now with GPS availability and sophistication, we’re seeing more volumes on streets that historically haven’t had anyone but actual residents use them.”
The meeting also focused on the illegal use of dirt bikes in the area. Much of it is recreational, according to police Chief Lucas Miller, but some is connected to gang-related activity outside of Salem.
City traffic and parking planner Dave Kucharsky said residents should use existing systems in place to report issues. Where needs are greater, meanwhile, residents still hold a lot of power as advocates for their backyards.
“If it’s a crosswalk that needs to be painted or a street light that’s out, something to that effect, or a sign is down, that’d be a SeeClickFix issue,” Kucharsky said, referencing one reporting tool used by Salem to address issues. “If all those things are in place and maintained, it could be a traffic-calming application or an email to myself and the ward councilor so we can take a look at it.”
Tanya Shallop, chairperson of the Traffic and Parking Commission, then made a bigger push: Vision Zero, a commitment to not accept any vehicle-related death and reduce the statistic to zero.
“What I’d love for us to discuss,” she said, “is whether we as a city can make a commitment to Vision Zero, ... that we eliminate roadway fatalities and serious injuries by a certain date.
“These are within our realm of moving forward,” Shallop continued. “The first one is that commitment. The second one is putting together a multi-disciplinary task force made up of so many (attendees) on this call and others. That would lead into the action plan — what do we want to do? How are we going to get it done?”
The how isn’t yet known, but the time to act is already here, Shallop argued.
“The U.S. Department of Transportation — any day now, supposed to be sometime this month — is going to be coming out with over $1 billion in annual funding toward these types of efforts,” she said. “I just consider this a first step, if this is something we’re interested in, to start thinking about how this might happen.”
Visit bit.ly/3FmCk25 for more coverage from this meeting.
Contact Dustin Luca at 978-338-2523 or DLuca@salemnews.com. Follow him at facebook.com/dustinluca or on Twitter @DustinLucaSN.