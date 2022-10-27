SALEM — It has been another record year for turnout this Haunted Happenings season, a story told in 2021, 2019, 2018, and each year before that.
Still, this year, things are different. As crowds again hit perhaps previously unimaginable peaks in volume, city officials are putting new tools in play to track crowds, monitor issues and implement changes on the fly.
As crowds swell downtown this coming Halloween weekend, drones will be in the air keeping track of pedestrian choke-points to compliment the five divisions and roughly 225 uniformed officers on the ground, according to Salem police Chief Lucas Miller.
“Technology is always improving,” Miller said. “The Tewksbury Police Department has a drone program, and they agreed to lend us a drone and drone operator. We’ll put it up every hour to give us, A, an idea of how big and dense the crowd is, and B, if there are elements of the crowd we aren’t aware of, aren’t paying enough attention to.
“People are understandably skittish about drones in the hands of law enforcement,” Miller said. “But it’s the same function the Massachusetts State Police did for us via helicopter. We can’t always rely on the helicopter.”
At the same time, past snapshots of activity on cell towers have given city tourism officials a crystal ball of sorts to track the exact size of a crowd downtown both in the present and at any point in the past five years, according to Kate Fox, executive director of Destination Salem. The data is through a platform known as Placer, available as a subscription costing Destination Salem about $18,000 a year.
“It’s giving us the ability to track visitation through cellphone data. The data goes back to 2017, so we can see some trends,” Fox said.
“We’re using it now to see trends on the October weekends. It’s a great tool for communications, public safety, and preparation in general. We keep connecting on what the numbers look like.”
The fourth weekend of October (Oct. 21-23) saw a slight uptick in crowds, 162,700 visitors overall, than the previous weekend’s total of 157,700, but the single-day record from Oct. 15 still stands at 100,800 visitors. This past Saturday, only about 99,720 people came to Salem.
That number is expected to spike for the final weekend of October — a four-day affair for many given that Halloween falls on a Monday.
On Wednesday, Fox said that the four-day vacationer has actually been a theme all month, something she knows from other data sources.
“There’s so many short-term rentals. We’re seeing people here for a week, here for five days... and that’s been all month,” Fox said.
“This weekend is going to be busy. The weather looks good, and we’re going to continue to see an increase.”
When Monday arrives, it will be all hands on deck in Salem.
Once the calendar turns to 31, a year-long planning effort touching local, state and federal law enforcement will divide downtown Salem into five sub-police departments, according to Miller. That will allow a call to the station on Margin Street to be routed to the closest officers on the ground.
“Those five divisions comprise the downtown command, which is run like a separate police department,” Miller said, “so that regular police operations in the rest of the city can go on as uninterrupted as possible.”
That’s, of course, once the crowds arrive. There’s a whole game plan for what happens in the hours prior, and it’s the same as the past four weeks: For the love of Samantha, do not drive to Salem.
In an alert issued Wednesday afternoon, City Hall repeated its past calls for revelers to take the train or be festive by ferry.
It’s a message that worked last weekend, according to Fox. Across local social media accounts, videos circulated all weekend showing large swaths of revelers, hundreds at a time, leaving the downtown MBTA commuter rail station.
“Despite the huge numbers, I was very pleased that people heeded our advice on public transportation,” Miller said. “You could see waves of people coming out of the train station. It just makes the day easier for everybody concerned.”
