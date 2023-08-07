SALEM — A glimpse of the city's offshore wind future docked in Salem Harbor Monday afternoon, kicking off a few days of regulatory inspections before the prolific wind turbine builder services a nearby offshore farm in the weeks and months ahead.
The Sea Installer, a 21,100-ton "offshore installation vessel" scheduled to build offshore wind turbines southeast of Nantucket in the coming weeks, is in Salem as part of an inspection-focused meet-up with the U.S. Coast Guard and Customs and Border Protection, according to a recent alert from the mayor's office.
The vessel is owned by DEME Group, a global contractor in the world of offshore energy, as part of its DEME Offshore division. The company has installed more than 2,700 turbines on more than 70 offshore wind farms, with a large share of their portfolio in European waters.
City, regional and state leaders have been in talks with players in the offshore wind industry for a couple of years. Interest and planning efforts surged to life during the COVID-19 pandemic and especially in 2022 to build an offshore wind turbine "marshalling yard" on more than 40 acres of vacant land around the Salem Harbor Footprint power station.
With main components assembled at the marshalling yard, the parts of a to-be-built turbine would then be loaded onto a barge docked by the Blaney Street Wharf, which borders the proposed marshalling property. That barge would then ship the parts out to where a vessel similar to "Sea Installer" would perform the actual construction of the turbine on the water.
The project has been embraced by many around the region as mirroring area commitments to expand renewable energy use, and especially as an alternative to building housing on the open property.
As popular as the marshalling project is around Essex County, it has also drawn opposition from many for the scale of the work and what that could look like alongside the historic Derby Street neighborhood, a mostly residential neighborhood with several tourism landmarks, including the House of the Seven Gables.