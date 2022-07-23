PEABODY — When Sarah Narcus got vaccinated against COVID-19 in spring 2021, she celebrated the milestone with a promise to the community.
“I said publicly that once it feels right and safe to do so, I would have a party,” said Narcus, owner of the downtown Peabody event venue Olio. “It just felt so sad to go to work every day for 15 months and have this big, big, big empty room.”
Now Narcus’ promise is finally able to be fulfilled. From 8 to 11 p.m. on Aug. 11, the public is invited to Olio’s Main Street location for a night of food, entertainment, an open bar and catching up with friends.
“It’s a chance for all of us to get together and be grateful to be able to get together,” Narcus said.
Tickets cost $10 per person, with all proceeds donated to Haven from Hunger in Peabody. Those who wish to attend must pre-register online at tinyurl.com/olioparty.
Olio hosts weddings, parties and other functions throughout the year. Its modern industrial design is simple, yet showcases the century-old bones of one of the nation’s first entirely concrete buildings.
The site was originally built as a theater in 1912. Shows were put on there until 1957, and various businesses occupied the space until it was sold to Narcus in 2018.
The theater’s stage, olio drop curtain and rows of audience seats are long gone. As were Narcus’ clients for over a year during the pandemic.
“This is an industry which has been truly decimated by COVID and is doing our best to rebuild amongst some pretty significant challenges in the world right now,” Narcus said.
She held her first wedding at the site in May 2019. Like most other businesses, she had to shut down the space in March 2020.
Narcus put every expense she could on pause to save the business money while the event space was shuttered. She focused on booking events far out in the future when things would hopefully be better.
She was eventually able to host small events capped at 20 or 30 people. Now that the venue can hold a full capacity again, Olio is steadily booking the space.
“For the most part, people are pushing forward and are really, really excited to celebrate, but business definitely isn’t where we expected it would be as we enter our fourth year,” Narcus said. “It’s more on par with where we thought we would be in our second year of business.”
Olio still has availability open for next year, including room for some Saturday events. Narcus and her mother were also able to hire their first full-time employee this year with events underway once again.
“There’s money flowing in, so it feels very optimistic,” Narcus said.
Contact Caroline Enos a t CEnos@northofboston.com and follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos .