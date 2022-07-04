SALEM — Two dogs previously declared dangerous by city police are being investigated for an attack that left a third dead and a fourth seriously injured as of Saturday afternoon.
Police were called to the scene of two reported dog bites in the vicinity of the Grove and Watson block of Beaver and Boston streets early Friday morning, according to Salem animal control officer Don Famico.
Officers were first sent to 136 Boston St. at about 7:18 a.m. As they arrived to find a Boston Street resident with a seriously injured dog just feet from his property, a second call came in for a second reported dog bite nearby on Beaver Street, a road that runs parallel to Boston Street, according to Famico.
Police later learned the second dog to be attacked had to be euthanized due to injuries, Famico said. The first dog was seriously injured with several broken ribs and an unknown outlook as of Saturday.
The accused dogs in this case are two pitbulls who live at a nearby Beaver Street address. The dogs have been on the department's radar, Famico said, after he declared them dangerous in April 2021. They've recently had four additional complaints lodged against them, he explained.
A backyard gate left open the night before allowed the pit bulls to escape their property, the dogs' owner told police. When officers arrived to the scene of the first attack, they were met with the owner of a chihuahua who "was writhing in pain and biting the owner when he moved it," Famico said.
The owner of that dog said the two pit bulls lunged and get hold of his chihuahua to initiate the attack. He pulled his dog from the pit bulls and was himself bit in the process, according to Famico. The dog owner's injuries were described as minor cuts to the legs.
The second victim, also a Boston Street resident, reported walking her dogs — a Yorkshire Terrier and Schnoodle — on Beaver Street when "two pit bulls — one black, one tan — started lunging at her yorkie," Famico said. "Both dogs were attacking, but the black was more aggressive at the time." The yorkie's owner was ultimately not injured.
The yorkie, however, received injuries to its stomach area and was later put down, Famico said police learned in an update Friday night. Soon after, they also heard from the first dog owner, who said his chihuahua "was checked out and had suffered broken ribs, and (he) was unsure if the dog would make it in the coming days."
On Saturday, Famico said he hadn't had an opportunity yet to conduct interviews given the July 4 holiday.
As yet, no charges have been filed against the owner of the pit bulls, which were ordered last year to be muzzled and restrained on the property. That person will be responsible for paying for the victims' medical expenses, Famico said. The results of the investigation will be filed with Salem police Capt. Fred Ryan, who handles dangerous dog hearings and discipline from the department.