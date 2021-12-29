SWAMPSCOTT -- One person was killed and another seriously injured in a crash on Paradise Road in Swampscott early Wednesday.
The crash occurred around 2 a.m. in the area of Paradise Road (Route 1A) and Franklin Street just south of Vinnin Square, state police and the District Attorney's office confirmed.
A 2005 Honda Accord sedan traveling northbound went off the road and struck a fence and a tree. Both people in the car were taken to Salem Hospital. The passenger was pronounced dead. His identity is not being released pending confirmation of his name and notification of his family. The driver was transferred to Massachusetts General Hospital with serious injuries, and is in critical condition, according to Carrie Kimball, a spokeswoman for the district attorney's office.
It is not yet known what caused the crash. No charges have been filed, Kimball said.
The state police sent crash reconstruction and crime scene investigators to the scene, spokesman David Procopio said.
The crash is being investigated by Swampscott police, the state police crash reconstruction unit, and the Essex District Attorney's office.
The crash forced police to briefly shut down the roadway. Officers from Marblehead, Lynn and Nahant assisted at the scene.