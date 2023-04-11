One man was hit and killed by an MBTA train Monday night while another man escaped injuries in a separate train-related incident.
The death occurred at the Salem Commuter Rail station.
Salem police officers responded to the MBTA station at 9:34 p.m., for a male struck by a train. Officers began lifesaving measures before the victim’s care was turned over to the Salem Fire Department and paramedics from Atlantic Ambulance.
He was transported to Salem Hospital but was pronounced deceased a short time later. His identification has not been released. The investigation is being handled by state police assigned to the Office of the District Attorney, along with the MBTA Transit Police.
Just over an hour later, at 10:45 p.m., police were called to the Beverly Depot. According to the Beverly Police Department, which responded to the scene, a male intentionally entered the right of way, but instead of waiting for the approaching train to hit him, he lay down between the tracks. The train rolled directly over him and he was unhurt.
Paramedics checked the man for injuries, then transported him to Beverly Hospital for a mental evaluation.
He was described as a 38- or 39-year-old Massachusetts resident, but his name was not available.