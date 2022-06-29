SALEM — He’s only been around for a year, but it has been enough for Lucas Miller to say Salem is “the best job I’ve ever had.”
Miller, appointed last May and sworn in last June as Salem’s newest police chief, recently met with business owners at a Salem Chamber of Commerce event. He used the hour to discuss the latest in policework, upgrades coming to the departments, efforts to boost staff, and more.
Miller used the event to outline the department’s new mission statement, which, concisely, is “to protect the American people and uphold the Constitution of the United States.”
“That’s it, and if you think about it, that encompasses a lot,” Miller said. “The previous mission was absolutely worthwhile, but it was also a paragraph and a half long. I tried to memorize it for my interviews for Salem police chief, and I couldn’t, no matter how hard I tried.”
Miller also spent a decent chunk of time singing the Witch City’s praises.
“In New York, I really had a marvelous time, because I had so many different assignments,” he said. “I very much wanted to return to Massachusetts and wanted a police department of my own, and I consider myself so lucky — not just because of how supportive Salem is, but how great the police department is. It isn’t perfect, no police department is; but it’s a very, very good department.”
The event came as the department ramps up its use of body-worn cameras, kicked off as a pilot program prior to Miller’s arrival. That included another delivery of back-ordered devices that came in last week to bring the department up to its fully outfitted total, according to Miller.
“We have all 80 cameras now, which is enough to outfit every street officer with a camera full-time,” he said. “Certain officers, detectives, it (using the camera) will be an option. We don’t want to slow people’s willingness to talk to us by showing up with a camera in their face... but where we’re talking enforcement action, it’ll be required.”
Miller further explained that having every officer don a camera doesn’t diminish the public’s power to report crime as it happens.
“You guys are probably tired of hearing the phrase, ‘see something, say something,’” he said. “But there’s a philosophy behind it, and it’s a relatively simple philosophy that’s just that: Who will recognize when something is out of place?”
Miller then alluded to the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings, and how the two brothers who carried out the attacks fit in so easily with the crowd at the Marathon.
“You guys probably all saw the photographs of the Tsarnaev brothers on their way to the Boston Marathon,” Miller said. “I wouldn’t have stopped them — baseball cap turned backwards, backpack. They could’ve been on their way to Boston College. At some point, they put those backpacks down, and at some point, I bet one of them looked really squirrely, looking around to make sure an officer wasn’t watching.
“If something doesn’t look right, you’re the best judges of whether it isn’t right,” Miller continued. “So call us.”
Much of the event this week also focused on homelessness in Salem and the police department’s work with the homeless community and resources that serve them. That included a spotlight on the department’s Community Impact Unit and its newly appointed leader, Sgt. Sean Andrus.
Today, the CIU includes a handful of full-time patrolmen, two mental health clinicians, and Derby, a pillow-soft comfort pup that has been making the rounds since his interviews and adoption earlier this year. From there, the CIU isn’t so much a team that polices homelessness, as it is one that serves and helps those people.
“The homeless are a community that deserves our services like anybody else does,” Miller said, “but they’re also a community that occasionally causes problems and needs to be dealt with gently, constitutionally, and effectively.”
Andrus pointed out that many of the calls police receive about the homeless community — panhandling, or sleeping on a bench — aren’t actually examples of illegal activity.
After all, the U.S. Supreme Court recently ruled that panhandling is constitutionally protected free speech, he explained.
“Panhandling is obviously an issue, very concerning to a lot of people,” Andrus said. “We have to respect everybody’s constitutional rights, while at the same time, keeping on top of quality of life issues as best we can for the residents of Salem.”
