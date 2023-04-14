PEABODY — Ward 6 City Councilor Mark O’Neill will not seek re-election this fall.
O’Neill has served as the Ward 6 councilor since 2017 and served as the council president in 2021. He announced at Thursday night’s City Council meeting that he won’t be throwing his hat in the ring for a fourth term this November.
“I really would like to continue as the ward councilor and run for re-election, but I’m getting more responsibilities and duties at my day job,” O’Neill said in an interview with The Salem News. “It’s just become increasingly challenging to continue to balance everything while maintaining the service I’ve been giving to the residents.”
O’Neill works in the transportation department of Lexington Insurance in Boston and has lived in Peabody’s Ward 6 for 50 years — a neighborhood he’s proud to have served, he said.
“I’ve loved every aspect of it,” he said. “It was something I’d never done before, serving as an elected official. and most importantly, it was great being able to help out the residents in the ward where I’ve lived virtually my whole life.”
As the council president, he was proud to help bring back in-person public meetings and make Peabody one of the first local communities to move away from online only procedures, as pandemic-era protocols called for.
It was a team effort among the council’s 11 members to make sure Peabody’s police and fire departments were fully funded each budget session, he said. It also took cooperation with the mayor’s office and multiple departments to upgrade the city’s water infrastructure and water treatment plants, an effort that cost about $36 million.
“We put a lot of money into infrastructure to keep the water safer and more economical for our residents,” O’Neill said. “This stuff doesn’t sound that exciting when you talk about it, but it affects real lives and real budgets. I’m glad to have been a part of that.”
As for who might take his place, O’Neill said they’ll have to be ready to work hard for constituents.
“People want you to work hard on their behalf and be professional. But ultimately, when you speak with residents, officials just have to be open,” he said. “I’ve always operated in a very honest and direct way. As an elected official, it’s just better to be straight with people.”
In 2017, O’Neill defeated Michael Geomelos in the general election after emerging as the top vote-getter in a three-way preliminary earlier with Geomelos and Margaret Tierney. He succeeded longtime councilor Barry Sinewitz, who chose not to run again.
Residents now have until July 21 to take out nomination papers from City Hall for the Nov. 7 general election.
