DANVERS — The Friends of Endicott Park will hold a "Back To Our Roots" Onion Town Field Day on Sunday, Sept. 25, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Pavilion at Endicott Park, 57 Forest St., Danvers.
The event will feature locally-produced food, beer and seltzers, live music, hay rides and games.
With the support of numerous local businesses and organizations who are sponsoring the event, admission is free. Food and drinks will be available for a charge.
Visit the Friends of Endicott Park website at friendsofendicottpark.org/septemberevent for more information.