IPSWICH — The Along The Way Coffee House's most popular concert is usually the one that locals, community members and wannabes take the limelight at its annual Open Mic event.
On Saturday night, the showcase for local talent returns to the coffeehouse at 12 Meeting House Green. Doors open at 6:30, and show begins at 7.
It's chance to get up on stage with two or three songs and for both regulars and new audiences, and a once-a-year opportunity to catch up on the music of local friends and neighbors.
The longstanding tradition - a night dedicated to amateurs and nonprofessionals - has been known to sell-out and there's a likelihood that seating will be at a premium for late arrivals.
Each performer or group will get approximately 10 minutes on stage.
The show time may run a little later than 9 p.m. to accommodate as many as possible.
A full sound system will be provided, and sound techs will be on hand to help throughout the evening. There's even a piano adjacent to the performance area for use, if needed.
Admission for all is $10 per person, and light refreshments will be available.
Performers are asked to check in between 6 and 6:30; doors open to general audience at 6:30, and show at 7 p.m.
For more information, call 978-350-2487