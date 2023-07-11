PEABODY — It will be at least another year before classes start at the Pioneer Charter School of Science II’s new site on Pulaski Street in Peabody.
While developers behind the K-8 school have secured the necessary approvals needed from municipal boards in Danvers and Peabody after facing complaints from residents about added traffic to the area, a delay in the sale of the two lots totaling 3 acres that the school will sit on has kept construction from starting.
As a result, Pioneer has extended its lease for a temporary space at the former St. Mary’s School building on Chapman Street in Beverly for another year, where more than 100 K-2 students started classes at PCSS-II in September 2022.
Administrators plan to increase the number of grade levels and students once the new 66,000-square-foot building is finished.
“We fully expect the sale to be completed, but the process has taken much longer than we anticipated,” Barish Icin, CEO of Pioneer Charter School of Science, said in a statement.
The school will officially be located at 67 Pulaski St., but plans to encompass a lot on Water Street in Danvers that currently hosts the Onion Town Grill, in addition to a Pulaski Street property next door that holds Babiarz Farm in Peabody, which is across the street from O’Brien’s Garden Center.
Once construction is complete, the school will also abut Dobbs Road and Margin Street in Peabody and South Liberty Street in Danvers.
“We have informed our families (of the delay), and do not expect any impact on our academic or other programs,” Icin said. “Our first year at the Beverly location was a success and we look forward to welcoming our families back in the fall.”
Pioneer Charter School of Science already operates three campuses in the region. A lower school for grades K-8 and an upper school for grades 9-12 are located in Everett, and one for grades 9-12 operates in Saugus.
Once fully open, the charter school will be attended by no more than 594 students and staffed by about 85 employees. It will mainly pull students from Peabody, Danvers, Saugus and Lynn.
Contact Caroline Enos at CEnos@northofboston.com and follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.