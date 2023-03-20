DANVERS — Dick and Christine Moody sent their first round of care packages to soldiers overseas on March 19, 2003. Twenty years and more than 1.2 million packages later, the act of kindness, now a nonprofit, is booming.
Operation Troop Support sends out an average of 50 personalized care packages to active-duty military personnel every day. With help from a wide network of volunteers and supporters from around the country, the Danvers-based nonprofit is dedicated to supporting soldiers and their families while they’re separated — something the Moodys know well.
“I served in Vietnam and for 23 years in the military. and yet, I can tell you, that I would do that any day of the week if I didn’t have to sit home and know that my son or daughter were over there, because that’s what happened to us,” said retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Dick Moody, 75, of Danvers.
“I was at home, my son and my daughter were fighting, and just knowing I couldn’t do anything about it and waiting for the phone to ring, it’s so much harder than actually being in the fray,” he continued.
His daughter, Christina Moody, was serving as a nurse in the Middle East in 2003 when she asked her parents to gather some magazines, books and other items to lift the spirits of her patients. After that, Operation Troop Support took off, and has since hosted hundreds of donation drives and military family support groups.
“Once we started, we knew that was the way to go,” Dick Moody said. “The letters we get back just bring tears to your eyes. In fact, I’ve had several soldiers knock on our door. One even came on New Year’s morning. It’s a beautiful thing.”
On Saturday night, politicians including U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Salem, and supporters like Joanne Patton, the daughter-in-law of celebrated World War II Major General George S. Patton Jr., gathered virtually and in-person at a 20th anniversary dinner for Operation Troop Support.
The event also honored Gold Star wives and disabled veterans who were among the 200 guests in attendance.
“The outpouring of patriotism and everything, it does your heart good to see something like that,” Moody said.
The organization has received numerous awards over the last two decades, including being featured as “Patriot of the Year” on the back of Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes boxes in 2006.
It’s a family operation through and through. Dick Moody does the (quite literal) heavy lifting when it comes to sending the care packages, but he called his wife “the heart and soul” of their operation. Christine Moody sorts through donations and comes up with suggestions for the nonprofit, and has been by her husband’s side since the beginning, he said.
The desire to serve, and help those serving, is in their blood. Dick Moody’s grandfather served, as did his uncle, and he’s traced back family members who fought in the Civil War, Revolutionary War and even the Battle of Hastings in 1066.
“We’ve been there and done that,” he chuckled.
The Moodys’ dedication continues to keep volunteers like Susan Hallam in awe. Hallam’s husband served in the Vietnam era and is the donation coordinator for Operation Troop Support, as well as the donation coordinator for the American Legion Riders Post 113 chapter in Manchester-by-the-Sea.
“Dick is just incredible,” Hallam said. “There’s just no medal of honor that could be big enough for that family.”
For more information about Operation Troop Support and how to donate, visit www.operationtroopsupport.org/.
Contact Caroline Enos at CEnos@northofboston.com and follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.