BEVERLY — A group opposed to the closing of the North Shore Birth Center is scheduled to meet with Beverly Hospital President Tom Sands in the hopes of keeping the center open.
The Campaign to Save the North Shore Birth Center, which has more than 1,100 members in its Facebook group, said representatives from the group are scheduled to meet with Sands and other hospital officials on Friday.
“The most important point we want to make during the meeting is that we do think it is a problem that can be solved collaboratively,” group member Rebecca Hains said. “We really think it is for the benefit of the community and for maternal health outcomes to preserve this choice.”
Beverly Hospital announced last month that it plans to close the North Shore Birth Center on Sept. 8 due to a lack of staffing. The Birth Center is staffed by midwives and is the only facility of its kind in eastern Massachusetts, according to the Campaign to Save the North Shore Birth Center. The center, which is located on the Beverly Hospital campus, has helped to deliver nearly 10,000 babies since it opened in 1980.
In a letter to Sands requesting a meeting, the group said the decision to close the Birth Center comes at a time when “women’s health care and reproductive rights are being gravely threatened” and will have “far-reaching impacts on community health.”
The letter said the group wants to better understand how the hospital came to the decision, what alternatives were explored, how the community was engaged in the decision-making process, and how the closure would impact its ability to “provide equitable, ethical and accessible care to families in the surrounding community and region.”
A spokeswoman for Beverly Hospital said hospital officials look forward to a conversation with the group “and hope that we can better understand how to meet some of their needs within the hospital.” The hospital has said it is exploring how to incorporate certain features of the birth center, such as a birthing tub, into its operations.
The Campaign to Save the North Shore Birth Center includes some of the same people who led a successful effort to keep the center open in 2008. That effort included mothers and children holding signs in protest outside the building.
Hains, who was one of the lead organizers of that campaign, said the group wants to see how hospital officials react to their concerns before deciding what to do next.
“We would much rather be collaborative and work with the hospital in a way to keep it open rather than be adversarial,” Hains said.
The planned closure must be reviewed by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, and the agency must hold a public hearing on the closure. No date has been set yet for the public hearing.
