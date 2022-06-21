PEABODY — Construction has been underway at the old O’Shea Mansion in Peabody since December, but the project’s progress — and the potential it brings to downtown — is finally showing.
Crews were seen sanding paint off of the building’s exterior walls and installing a large retaining wall across the front of the property over the last few weeks.
They’ll be outside for a while longer fixing up wooden moldings and repairing the property’s 124-year-old finishes, but progress on the new bed and breakfast, speakeasy and restaurant that will occupy the mansion is well underway, said City Councilor Julie Daigle, who is the general manager at Mills 58 in Peabody and is assisting in the project’s development.
“We are six to eight weeks ahead of our construction timeline schedule, and we could be open as soon as a year from now,” Daigle said of the project, which is estimated to cost between $6 million and 7 million.
The mansion, at 2 Washington St., was built in 1898 for businessman Josiah B. Thomas, who died before the home’s completion, and was sold to the O’Shea family in 1900. But the property’s history spans far before the mansion was built.
In 1775, Peabody minutemen gathered under a beech tree on the property before marching to the battle of Lexington.
“It’s really the landmark that makes the estate special because of its historical significance,” said Ed Greeley, the project’s developer and owner of Mills 58.
Greeley purchased the mansion from the city for $751,000, along with the properties at 12 Washington St., and 16 Washington St., last year. He was also granted about $3 million for the project by Peabody’s Community Development Authority, Daigle said.
Greeley plans to include outdoor dining around the historic tree, open a colonial-style restaurant on the building’s first floor, build a Prohibition-era speakeasy in the basement and create eight boutique hotel rooms inside the mansion.
The property’s carriage house will also be renovated to include three apartments, according to permit applications filed by Greeley’s representatives in September.
“There’s a great deal of pride in being a part of a project that brings back a historical property and prominence, and we’re proud to be a part of it,” Greeley said.
Plans to add a day spa to the bed and breakfast have been scrapped since the start of construction, Daigle said, but the project is largely pushing ahead as planned.
“(Greeley) started work on a lot of the more complex areas of the project because he wasn’t sure how long they would take or how much of a challenge they would be,” Daigle said. “You always have surprises, but so far so good.”
The O’Shea development is one of three major projects underway in downtown Peabody. A new children’s museum is set to open on Main Street later this year and Brodie’s Pub on Lowell Street will be housed in a brand new building next year, Peabody Mayor Ted Bettencourt said.
“I’m really excited about what’s happening in our downtown and that things are really starting to come together,” Bettencourt said.
