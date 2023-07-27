There’s hardly the need to leave the North Shore, Cape Ann and the Merrimack Valley to see a fabulous concert on almost any given night of the week.
Why go to Boston and put up with all of the parking hassles, rowdy crowds and top-priced tickets? There’s a real wealth of big-time venues, smaller clubs and funky coffeehouse shows right around the corner.
Admittedly, we don’t have a stadium-sized venue North of Boston. Remember the music festivals at Lawrence High’s stadium a decade ago?
A half dozen years ago, I wrote a Leisure Page piece on music venues to check out locally and on the road. As I remember, it heralded all the usual suspects — The Cabot in Beverly, Shalin Liu in Rockport, Tupelo Music Hall (then in North Londonderry, N.H., at a funky little setup), Me&Thee in Marblehead. Admittedly, I hadn’t sampled all of the local hot spots at the time, and heard about it — not from the venue owners but readers. Among the venues overlooked in the first write-up were the Blue Ocean Music Hall in Salisbury, the Firehouse Center for the Arts in Newburyport and the Larcom Theatre in historic Beverly.
After catching Keb Mo and Dave Mason at Blue Ocean later, I enjoyed the beachfront locale, its low-key vibe, the staff and the room. Of course, both the shows I caught there were during the “off” season.
The Firehouse is a gem of a venue — small, intimate and relaxed — and a true listening room. And the Larcom? It’s a hidden treasure over on Wallis Street in downtown Beverly with a future as bright as its illustrious past.
What about Maudslay? And the Porch Concerts at Hale Farm? Belleville Music in Newburyport? Then, there’s always the summer concert series that pop up in cities and towns across the region.
In that original piece, in addition to a “Don’t Go” list, I also threw in five “road trip” worthy venues nearby.
I love live music and I love to travel, and when combined my joy is multiplied. When traveling abroad or domestically, I try to attend concerts — Elvis Costello in Rome, Philip Glass and Passenger in Amsterdam, The Waterboys in Cork, Molly Tuttle in Nashville, Neil Young in Dresden. That spring Iceland vacation was only partly prompted by a Wilco concert.
The reality is I would rather travel to see a show in Portland or Worcester (of all places), than at TDBank Gardens or whatever it’s called these days. Outdoor venues anywhere are better than that place in the Seaport, directly under Logan’s approach path. Or the Orpheum.
I will hop in a car and drive to see one of my favs in far-flung hamlets across New England. Places like Peterborough, New Hampshire, Tunbridge, Vermont, Norfolk, Connecticut, Brownfield, Maine have all been concert designations.
I don’t mind driving to see artists I love and support. Besides, how else would I discover some of these venues? Still on the list to check out in the coming year, Jimmy’s Jazz & Blues Club and the Music Hall Lounge in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, and The Farmstand in Tamworth, New Hampshire.
So, here are some out-of-town spots that might be perfect if your favorite band, singer or duo includes one for them on upcoming tours.
WordBarn, Exeter, New Hampshire
In the barn or in the Meadows, The WordBarn is an intimate place to visit if one of your go-to Americana artists plays the family-run venue-writer’s center. Shows inside the barn can be a bit tight (and you might want to arrive a bit early), but The WordBarn’s relaxed atmosphere make artists want to keep coming back. And so will you.
Outside shows in the meadow are as comfortable as you want to make them. Not unusual to see picnic spreads so if you’re outside, but don’t forget a lawn chair, blanket and the bug spray. Some upcoming shows: Darlingside (Aug. 3) and Lucy Kaplansky (Aug.4) and Whiskey Treaty Roadshow (Aug. 31). https://www.thewordbarn.com/events
Hackmatack Playhouse, Berwick, Maine
When was the last time you hung out with buffalo at a concert? Hackmatack Playhouse in Berwick is on the historic Guptill homestead which has been farmed since the late 1600s. The family has adapted throughout the centuries as farmers must. For more than the last 50 years, summer stock theater has been the big draw at Hackmatack, and it still is. But the latest generation of the family (the 11th to farm and third to run the playhouse) decided to branch out and squeezed live music into the schedule.
The playhouse’s aging seating has been replaced by fine, hardwood flooring and comfortable tables and chairs. The room’s sound, and the whole experience, was as sweet as the homemade strawberry shortcake served up during the concert. It is a working farm with goats, pigs and American bison to check out, so beware of the bugs and mud. If outdoors, bring chairs, blankets and bug spray. Some upcoming shows: Sundays Bluegrass Jam on the porch led by Cecil Abels, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Kieran Kane and Rayna Gellert (Sept. 10) and the Summer Concert Series finale with Grammy Award-winner Tim O’Brien with Jan Fabricius (Oct.1).
https://www.hackmatackplayhouse.org/
Thompson Point, Portland, Maine
There’s something sweet about listening to your favorite band playing as the sun sets on the Fore River, in Portland, Maine. An interesting venue, general admission festival-style setup with chairs allowed, but banned from the front of the stage. Plenty of food and drink, and parking can get tight as show time approaches. Again, remember the bug spray. Some upcoming shows: Billy Strings (July 28 & 29), Revivialists & Band of Horses (Aug. 8) and multiple nights of Guster (Aug. 11-13).
https://statetheatreportland.com/thompsons-point-listing/
Bull Run, Shirley, Mass.
Kind of a cross between an old roadhouse and a supper club, Bull Run is a longtime venue that frequently books national acts. Still kicking myself for not making the 40-mile drive to see one of last shows by blues legend Johnny Winter. Some upcoming shows: The Outlaws (Aug. 26) Chris Smither (Sept. 22) and Pam Tillis Trio (Sept. 23).
https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/
The Spire Center, Plymouth, Mass.
In Europe, they turn their old churches into museums and bars, here we use ‘em for housing, community centers and, in this case, a performing arts center. The Spire lands some great shows and Plymouth is an interesting town to visit, even for north-of-Boston residents steeped in colonial surroundings. Definitely worth the gas. Some of the upcoming shows: Marshall Crenshaw (Sept. 21), Pousette-Dart Band (Oct. 14) and Quinn Sullivan (Oct. 27).
Bank of New Hampshire Stage, Concord, New Hampshire
A pleasant surprise, great acoustics, interesting approach to seating (think Firehouse, but a bit bigger). If your must-see band plays here, don’t miss it. Easy access, free parking nearby. No hassles. Some upcoming shows: Pointless Culture (Aug. 4), Henry Rollins (Sept. 27) and Matt Anderson (Oct. 22).
https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts/?venue=banknh